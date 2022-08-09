Books, Brunches and Booze is a nationwide book club, and as of early April, the Lehigh Valley is an active participant. The organization invites like-minded women to connect with new people over binge-worthy books, good food, delectable drinks and lots of laughs. “After the first meetup, many of us stayed in contact and I can tell great friendships will be developed,” says Emily Grothaus, Lehigh Valley Chapter Host. Membership is free; just invest in the next book of the month, which is chosen by the community. “To be a part of something new and different in the Lehigh Valley is really exciting.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO