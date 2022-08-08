Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yoakum football:Yoakum predicted to place runner up in District 13-3ADI
State football publication Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has foreseen another good year for the Yoakum Bulldogs. The ‘Dogs were bi-district finalists in 2021 after a third-place district finish and returns 17 lettermen and six starters on each side of the ball. DCTIF has predicted the ‘Dogs for second-place...
Yesteryear in Yoakum: Aug. 10
Note: The following passages are printed exactly as they were published in the respective historical local paper. T. B. Spain, one of the early settlers in this section, died at his home near Concrete at 6 o’clock yesterday morning. He had for some time suffered from the effect of a cancer and his death was not unexpected.
Shiner FFA returns energized from state convention Fort Worth
Shiner FFA officers returned recently from the 94th annual Texas FFA convention held at the historic Fort Worth Stockyard District, where student leaders from across Lavaca County and the Lone Star State spent an entire week of July 11-15 immersed in all things FFA. “I’m so thankful for this group...
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They're basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced.
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
One saloon for every editor in old Hallettsville
By the early 1900s, the town had gained such a reputation that it would eventually be included in the famous Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Hallettsville, Texas, grew from rugged beginnings and acquired quite a colorful history, but the hard times were eventually subdued because of the perseverance and toughness of its first inhabitants.
Raymond Granz
Raymond Otto Granz, 86, of Shiner, completed his work on earth Saturday, July 30, 2022. A rosary, led by Deacon Joe Machacek, was recited at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral services followed with the Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating. Burial will be held at a later...
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
Former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III on trial
VICTORIA, Texas – The sex crimes trial for former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III, 45 resumes Tuesday morning. Mumphord is indicted on 22 counts of sex-related offenses with ten counts of indecency with a child, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Call it a dream now fully realized
Most anyone who ever saw a Houston news broadcast from about the 1980s until well into 2000’s will likely recall his name in an instant. Dr. James “Red’ Duke Jr. was just unforgettable like that. After all, he looked and talked like most any of us, right here in Lavaca County, just as common as an August day is hot and long. It’s not every doctor who gets nominated to Fort Worth’s Texas Cowboy…
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Boys, Girls State participants give reports
On July 25, students from both local schools gave reports to Shiner American Legion Post 201 members and guests on Boys and Girls State. Students are sponsored by the local Legion post. Boys and Girls State is a participatory program in which students become part of the operation of local, county, and state government. Participants learn the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county, and state governments.
AAA: Texas has lowest gas prices in US, down 24% since June 15
The second-lowest state is South Carolina with $3.591. Californians are paying the highest of any state at $5.446.
Scattered storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly cooler this week
Scattered showers and storms back in the forecast, no triple digits for a few days, and then heating back up into the weekend and especially next week.
Cuero murder suspect arrested in San Antonio
Shortly after 3 a.m. San Antonio Police took Sone Quintero Rojas into custody following a 4-day standoff at an apartment complex in San Antonio. Rojas is being held on four charges, one being murder. The DeWitt County Crime Stoppers and the Cuero Police Department have been searching for Rojas since...
Victoria I.S.D. announces new Deputy Superintendent
VICTORIA, Texas – During the last VISD board meeting, it was announced that Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer will be reassigned to district Deputy Superintendent position. As Deputy Superintendent, Meyer responsibilities will include overseeing the finances and budget of this district, in addition to overseeing construction projects, employee hiring, training and retention, among others.
Youth Quilting Class held
Six students attended the annual beginner Youth Quilt Class sponsored by the Shiner Heritage Quilters held on July 25 - 28. Throughout the process of completing their quilted wall hangings, students learned to sew a precise quarter-inch seam, match seams, use a rotary cutter, press fabric, and quilt using either straight or decorative machine stitches. The Guild recognizes Leo9 Textiles for providing the fabric, South Star Bank of Shiner for donating bags that the members decorated with quilt blocks and Shiner First United Methodist Church for providing the Fellowship Hall for the classes.
