Saint Paul, TX

lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum football:Yoakum predicted to place runner up in District 13-3ADI

State football publication Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has foreseen another good year for the Yoakum Bulldogs. The ‘Dogs were bi-district finalists in 2021 after a third-place district finish and returns 17 lettermen and six starters on each side of the ball. DCTIF has predicted the ‘Dogs for second-place...
YOAKUM, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Yesteryear in Yoakum: Aug. 10

Note: The following passages are printed exactly as they were published in the respective historical local paper. T. B. Spain, one of the early settlers in this section, died at his home near Concrete at 6 o’clock yesterday morning. He had for some time suffered from the effect of a cancer and his death was not unexpected.
YOAKUM, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner FFA returns energized from state convention Fort Worth

Shiner FFA officers returned recently from the 94th annual Texas FFA convention held at the historic Fort Worth Stockyard District, where student leaders from across Lavaca County and the Lone Star State spent an entire week of July 11-15 immersed in all things FFA. “I’m so thankful for this group...
SHINER, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

One saloon for every editor in old Hallettsville

By the early 1900s, the town had gained such a reputation that it would eventually be included in the famous Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Hallettsville, Texas, grew from rugged beginnings and acquired quite a colorful history, but the hard times were eventually subdued because of the perseverance and toughness of its first inhabitants.
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Raymond Granz

Raymond Otto Granz, 86, of Shiner, completed his work on earth Saturday, July 30, 2022. A rosary, led by Deacon Joe Machacek, was recited at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral services followed with the Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating. Burial will be held at a later...
SHINER, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III on trial

VICTORIA, Texas – The sex crimes trial for former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III, 45 resumes Tuesday morning. Mumphord is indicted on 22 counts of sex-related offenses with ten counts of indecency with a child, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
VICTORIA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

Call it a dream now fully realized

Most anyone who ever saw a Houston news broadcast from about the 1980s until well into 2000’s will likely recall his name in an instant. Dr. James “Red’ Duke Jr. was just unforgettable like that. After all, he looked and talked like most any of us, right here in Lavaca County, just as common as an August day is hot and long. It’s not every doctor who gets nominated to Fort Worth’s Texas Cowboy…
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

Boys, Girls State participants give reports

On July 25, students from both local schools gave reports to Shiner American Legion Post 201 members and guests on Boys and Girls State. Students are sponsored by the local Legion post. Boys and Girls State is a participatory program in which students become part of the operation of local, county, and state government. Participants learn the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county, and state governments.
SHINER, TX
dewittcountytoday.com

Cuero murder suspect arrested in San Antonio

Shortly after 3 a.m. San Antonio Police took Sone Quintero Rojas into custody following a 4-day standoff at an apartment complex in San Antonio. Rojas is being held on four charges, one being murder. The DeWitt County Crime Stoppers and the Cuero Police Department have been searching for Rojas since...
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria I.S.D. announces new Deputy Superintendent

VICTORIA, Texas – During the last VISD board meeting, it was announced that Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer will be reassigned to district Deputy Superintendent position. As Deputy Superintendent, Meyer responsibilities will include overseeing the finances and budget of this district, in addition to overseeing construction projects, employee hiring, training and retention, among others.
VICTORIA, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Youth Quilting Class held

Six students attended the annual beginner Youth Quilt Class sponsored by the Shiner Heritage Quilters held on July 25 - 28. Throughout the process of completing their quilted wall hangings, students learned to sew a precise quarter-inch seam, match seams, use a rotary cutter, press fabric, and quilt using either straight or decorative machine stitches. The Guild recognizes Leo9 Textiles for providing the fabric, South Star Bank of Shiner for donating bags that the members decorated with quilt blocks and Shiner First United Methodist Church for providing the Fellowship Hall for the classes.
SHINER, TX

