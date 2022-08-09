Read full article on original website
Related
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
People
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
People
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
RELATED PEOPLE
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery
Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Health Status Declining or Not? Singer Has Shocking Move To Prove He's OK
Ozzy Osbourne is ready to make a shocking move to prove that he is well and healthy after worrying his fans about his status. The past months have been tough ones for Osbourne as he had been hit with health issues again. This made fans think about whether he would still be able to perform after the surgery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, returns to the stage two months after 'life-altering surgery' as he performs at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in his hometown of Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage on Monday at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The rocker, 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, beamed while performing in front of his hometown crowd - after undergoing 'life-altering' surgery in June. He flaunted his edgy...
‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time
Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
NME
A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US
A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
guitar.com
Slipknot producer Ross Robinson admits he “didn’t really like” the band’s first demo
Producer Ross Robinson has revealed that he was actually not a fan of Slipknot’s music the first time he heard their demo. Speaking in an interview in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, Robinson shares his first impression of the metal band, saying: “The first demo I didn’t really like and it kind of sat there.”
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
guitar.com
Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith team up with Jared James Nichols and Warren Haynes on Jimmy Hall’s upcoming solo album
Jimmy Hall has announced the upcoming release of his first solo album since 2007,. , produced by guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. could be seen as a major statement in a career full of highs dating back to Hall’s work with the legendary Southern Rock band Wet Willie.
wegotthiscovered.com
After ‘Prey,’ fans know exactly what they want to see in the next ‘Predator’ movie
When it comes to breathing new life into a flagging franchise that was running on fumes, examples don’t come much better than Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences all weekend, reinventing the stagnant Predator universe in blistering fashion. While a direct...
guitar.com
The Who’s producer made a pact to reduce Keith Moon’s drinking when recording Who’s Next
Working with some of the biggest names in music throughout the 1960s and 1970s, legendary record producer Glyn Johns has spoken out about his deal to try and reduce the excessive alcohol intake by Keith Moon during the making of the album Who’s Next. In an interview with the...
Comments / 0