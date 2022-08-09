A jaw-dropping video shows a party bus slamming into multiple cars as people attempt to stop him. It's impossible to understand exactly what the driver was thinking as he tore through the streets of a Chicago neighborhood, side-swiping 17 cars. Pedestrians tried to stop him with no success. In fact, some people attempted to block the party bus in so it couldn't cause any more damage. The driver is seen on video hitting the cars that attempted to block him in. It was a crazy scene. This unthinkable series of events took place around 3 PM last Saturday. Fox 32 in Chicago uploaded footage recorded by one of the witnesses. You can watch the insanity unfold below. Warning: graphic language.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO