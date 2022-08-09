Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
nwi.life
Aquinas Catholic Community School, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation break ground on $3M expansion project
Years of dreaming, fundraising, and planning finally came to a head for Aquinas Catholic Community School on Wednesday. With the help of Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, the school broke ground on a more than $3 million expansion project. Made possible by...
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Illinois of last decade
Each passing year, the sports world gives us unforgettable moments and memories and NCAA basketball has certainly contributed to that. It was only four seasons ago that mid-major Loyola-Chicago made an unthinkable run to the Final Four. Amazing runs, buzzer beaters, and key performances are just par for the course not just in March Madness but in the collegiate game.
nwi.life
Memorial Opera House Team Committed To Offering Quality Theatre To Porter County Residents And Beyond.
Memorial Opera House (MOH) offers the finest quality theatre in northwest Indiana…often compared to Chicago level production quality. In large part, it is due to a world-class staff that has worked together for years. The more time they spend together, the better quality of the productions that are offered.
wlsam.com
‘The McCaskeys are still the worst family in sports.’ -Mark Giangreco, Chicago Sports Guru
Are Chicago sports owners paying any attention to their teams? Mark Giangreco and the Steve Cochran Show talk about the White Sox’s attitude this season and Roquan Smith’s trade request from the Bears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
Local educators learn leadership at second-annual Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana conference
Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana hosted its second annual two-day leadership conference at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus on August 2 and 3. As a way to engage administrators, educators, and staff members, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana opened up this conference to principals, teachers and support staff from all local Big Shoulders Fund network schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary to learn, collaborate, and reinvigorate before heading into the 2022-23 school year.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 11 – 14
Keep the summer fun going strong by packing your weekend full of events happening across Northwest Indiana. With a test drive, a floating ninja course, and plenty of concerts taking place in the Region, there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy. Take a look at our list of 10...
Video of Indiana Man Hitting 17 Cars in Chicago with Party Bus
A jaw-dropping video shows a party bus slamming into multiple cars as people attempt to stop him. It's impossible to understand exactly what the driver was thinking as he tore through the streets of a Chicago neighborhood, side-swiping 17 cars. Pedestrians tried to stop him with no success. In fact, some people attempted to block the party bus in so it couldn't cause any more damage. The driver is seen on video hitting the cars that attempted to block him in. It was a crazy scene. This unthinkable series of events took place around 3 PM last Saturday. Fox 32 in Chicago uploaded footage recorded by one of the witnesses. You can watch the insanity unfold below. Warning: graphic language.
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Leads to Officer's Suspension
(La Porte, IN) - A police officer in the City of La Porte has been suspended. According to La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin, the officer was arrested early this morning by Trail Creek Police. So far, the name of the officer has not been released. Brettin said the officer...
nwi.life
Indiana American Water cuts ribbon for a solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary
Indiana American Water hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 5 for a new solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary. This solar array not only provides an environmentally conscious energy source but will ultimately reduce our operating costs and keep water rates more affordable for customers in the long run.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project
Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwi.life
Franciscan Health hosts Senior Day at Lake County Fair
More than 350 seniors flocked to Senior Day Monday at the Lake County Fair, sponsored by Franciscan Health. The event took place from 9 a.m. to noon in the Showcase Tent at the Lake County Fair. Senior Day featured free admission for seniors 62 and older with free health screenings and information on a variety of Franciscan Health programs and services. Snacks, entertainment, giveaways and the annual apple peeling contest were also included.
Northern Indiana nursing home closing facility due to high labor costs
A northern Indiana nursing home is closing one of its facilities after a shortage of workers contributed to a drastic increase in labor costs.
nwi.life
Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run steps off October 2
Dust off your running shoes! After a two-year hiatus, the 17th annual Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run is making a return this fall. Registration begins Noon Sunday, October 2 at Munster High School’s John E. Friend Athletic Complex, 8808 Columbia Ave. Hundreds of cancer patients and...
warricknews.com
Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values
Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge
A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
Your News Local
August 11 serves as convenient reminder for NIPSCO residents to contact 811 before digging
Merrillville, IN – In conjunction with National 811 Day on Thursday, August 11, NIPSCO hopes that 8/11 on the calendar serves as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 or visit Indiana811.org at least 2 business days before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. With...
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
Bullet strikes truck driver’s Mountain Dew can while driving on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg. According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the […]
Comments / 0