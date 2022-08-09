ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffith, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

Aquinas Catholic Community School, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation break ground on $3M expansion project

Years of dreaming, fundraising, and planning finally came to a head for Aquinas Catholic Community School on Wednesday. With the help of Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, the school broke ground on a more than $3 million expansion project. Made possible by...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Illinois of last decade

Each passing year, the sports world gives us unforgettable moments and memories and NCAA basketball has certainly contributed to that. It was only four seasons ago that mid-major Loyola-Chicago made an unthinkable run to the Final Four. Amazing runs, buzzer beaters, and key performances are just par for the course not just in March Madness but in the collegiate game.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Griffith, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Merrillville, IN
City
Whiting, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
City
Hobart, IN
City
Chesterton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Griffith, IN
City
Highland, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Munster, IN
nwi.life

Local educators learn leadership at second-annual Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana conference

Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana hosted its second annual two-day leadership conference at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus on August 2 and 3. As a way to engage administrators, educators, and staff members, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana opened up this conference to principals, teachers and support staff from all local Big Shoulders Fund network schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary to learn, collaborate, and reinvigorate before heading into the 2022-23 school year.
WESTVILLE, IN
1049 The Edge

Video of Indiana Man Hitting 17 Cars in Chicago with Party Bus

A jaw-dropping video shows a party bus slamming into multiple cars as people attempt to stop him. It's impossible to understand exactly what the driver was thinking as he tore through the streets of a Chicago neighborhood, side-swiping 17 cars. Pedestrians tried to stop him with no success. In fact, some people attempted to block the party bus in so it couldn't cause any more damage. The driver is seen on video hitting the cars that attempted to block him in. It was a crazy scene. This unthinkable series of events took place around 3 PM last Saturday. Fox 32 in Chicago uploaded footage recorded by one of the witnesses. You can watch the insanity unfold below. Warning: graphic language.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Nwi#Pigskin#Red Devils#Football Season#American Football#Region Sports Network#Preseason Pigskin Party#Lounge
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest Leads to Officer's Suspension

(La Porte, IN) - A police officer in the City of La Porte has been suspended. According to La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin, the officer was arrested early this morning by Trail Creek Police. So far, the name of the officer has not been released. Brettin said the officer...
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project

Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
MUNSTER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nwi.life

Franciscan Health hosts Senior Day at Lake County Fair

More than 350 seniors flocked to Senior Day Monday at the Lake County Fair, sponsored by Franciscan Health. The event took place from 9 a.m. to noon in the Showcase Tent at the Lake County Fair. Senior Day featured free admission for seniors 62 and older with free health screenings and information on a variety of Franciscan Health programs and services. Snacks, entertainment, giveaways and the annual apple peeling contest were also included.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run steps off October 2

Dust off your running shoes! After a two-year hiatus, the 17th annual Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run is making a return this fall. Registration begins Noon Sunday, October 2 at Munster High School’s John E. Friend Athletic Complex, 8808 Columbia Ave. Hundreds of cancer patients and...
MUNSTER, IN
warricknews.com

Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values

Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge

A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work

Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy