Wailuku, HI

Wailuku, HI
Wailuku, HI
Animal welfare group says Hawaii has most shippers of fighting chickens to Guam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. “We obtained shipping records of roosters shipped to Guam by cockfighters, and Hawaii has more shippers to Guam than any other state,” said Wayne Pecelle, founder of the group Animal Wellness Action.
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
Amid staff shortages, Ige temporarily relaxes rules for traveling nurses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved emergency rules for traveling nurses. The emergency rules authorize out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without a state license. Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state. Each temporary...
Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID. The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.
HONOLULU, HI

