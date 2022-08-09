Read full article on original website
Hawaii Island family stuck between insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii Island
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
How to watch HNN's election night coverage
Animal welfare group says Hawaii has most shippers of fighting chickens to Guam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. “We obtained shipping records of roosters shipped to Guam by cockfighters, and Hawaii has more shippers to Guam than any other state,” said Wayne Pecelle, founder of the group Animal Wellness Action.
Nonprofit: Chunk of opioid settlement funds should go toward life-saving treatment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Substance abuse treatment centers are making their pitches to get funding help from hefty settlements with drug makers. Earlier this week, the state announced it was poised to get $78 million as part opioid lawsuit settlements. Among those seeking an infusion of cash: The Hawaii Health &...
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week. The Queen’s Medical Center says it has spent the last year trying to recruit a new surgeon but couldn’t find one. Hawaii’s pancreas transplant wait list is a short one ―...
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
Rising sea levels, erosion prompt debate between protecting beaches or ancestral dignity on Maui
Amid staff shortages, Ige temporarily relaxes rules for traveling nurses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved emergency rules for traveling nurses. The emergency rules authorize out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without a state license. Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state. Each temporary...
Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
Sunrise News Roundup (August 11, 2022)
Hawaii News Now at 6:00 p.m.- Weather - Jen
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend
Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID. The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.
Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year soars above the classroom with the Blue Angels
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whitney Aragaki has had a lot of exciting experiences since being named Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year in December. But none compare to this. The educator had the chance to fly in one of the Navy’s fighter jets this week as a part of the military’s Kaneohe Bay Air Show.
Episode 125: Maui mom wins big on Food Network ‘chocolate showdown’ competition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stay-at-home mom from Makawao is the winner of Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown Season 3!. Maile Crewdson joins us on “Muthaship” to talk about her exciting win. The 36-year-old mother of three has no professional baking experience. But she said she’s always...
