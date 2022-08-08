Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Big cats rescued, a kitten nursery milestone, and more
Plus, a revolutionary new equine veterinary education program. This content is sponsored by National Veterinary Associates. Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, kicks off a fresh episode of dvm360® Live!™ by breaking down 3 uplifting headlines that are trending in veterinary medicine. Here are the news items covered in the...
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
The Daily South
4,000 Beagles Rescued from Shuttered Virginia Breeding Facility Looking for New Homes
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is celebrating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles from a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, after a federal judge ordered that the dogs be freed from the facility and put up for adoption. CNN reports that a series of inspections of Envigo's...
natureworldnews.com
Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters
In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
How often do you take a cat to the vet? How to meet your feline friend's veterinary needs.
Until they are four months old, kittens need to see a vet every three to four weeks. A typical adult cat should see the vet for a check-up at least once a year. Senior cats need to see the vet at least every six months. If you’re a cat owner,...
pumpkin.care
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
Ghost the Rescue Dog Who Loves To Chase Squirrels Wins Pet of the Week
This week, a quirky canine by the name of Ghost leads the way thanks to his inventive method for staying cool.
CNBC
Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs
A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Jimbo
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
Greatist
Wet vs. Dry Dog Food: Which is More Pawsitive for Your Pooch’s Health?
The “best” food depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health needs. Here’s how to choose what to serve your dog, according to expert vets. Now that doggy ice cream is officially a thing (thanks, Ben & Jerry’s), it should come as no surprise that pet parents everywhere truly care about choosing the best (and most delish) food for their pets.
Phys.org
Rude pet owners may be causing vets to rethink their careers
COVID-19 Lockdowns provided an opportunity for many more people to bring a pet into their lives but new research has found that rudeness towards veterinary staff is linked to increased levels of anxiety and depression, alongside a greater risk of burnout and may prompt some to re-consider their future in the profession.
Dog Aging Project Aims to Improve and Extend Pets’ Golden Years
We know old dogs can learn new tricks, but how much does aging affect canine cognition? A citizen-science initiative known as the Dog Aging Project aims to find out. Understanding Dog Aging The project is a joint effort led by researchers at the University of Washington and Texas A&M University. It involves a dozen partner […] The post Dog Aging Project Aims to Improve and Extend Pets’ Golden Years appeared first on DogTime.
DVM 360
Standard Process debuts Puppy Pack and Kitten Kit
Standard Process, a whole food-based nutritional supplement company based in Wisconsin, has extended its Standard Process Veterinary Formulas line by releasing the Puppy Pack and Kitten Kit. The Puppy Pack and Kitten Kit include hand-selected supplements trusted by healthcare professionals to help veterinarians and pet parents improve nutrition for young dogs and cats.
DVM 360
A paradigm shift to leptospirosis as a small dog disease
Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: There’s been like this paradigm shift that we were just talking before we were filming that this is a small dog disease. And why do you think that is now?. Yasmine Mortsakis, DVM: Well, I think, you know, unfortunately, rodent rat populations are just increasing....
DVM 360
ASPCA and emergency management agencies team up to help animals in Kentucky
The animal welfare group is helping to relocate homeless animals and provide care to pets impacted by the Appalachia floods. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has recently been requested by the Hazard Area Command to help support the Animal Care Branch at the Emergency Operations Center in Kentucky. The ASPCA team is also helping to conduct search and rescue throughout certain Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Breathitt counties for any animals that were victims of the flood.
DVM 360
Hill's Pet Nutrition serves as national sponsor of Clear The Shelters campaign for fifth consecutive year
In line with its mission to help end pet homelessness, with some exciting new features of this year’s campaign. Each year, about 6.3 million companion animals enter US animal shelters.1 Particularly over the last 5 months, more animals are entering shelters than leaving them.2 Therefore, this August, Hill's Pet Nutrition is increasing its year-round efforts to support shelters by serving as the national sponsor for the fifth year in a row of Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local's nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.
How to tell a cat’s age: A vet’s guide
If you’re adding a new cat to your family, you’ll want to know how to tell a cat’s age - we reveal what to look out for
Save Money on Your Pets!
