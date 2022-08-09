Read full article on original website
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity as
Seminole Tribe Sends $1 Million To Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Seminole Tribe of Florida contributed $1 million to Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee on Aug. 1, according to a newly filed finance report. The tribe contribution was part of nearly $2.225 million that the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee received from July 30 through
GOP adds to voter registration edge in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known as a "book-closing" report, shows that Florida has 5,191,018 registered Republicans eligible to vote in the primaries, while Democrats totaled 4,962,064. Another 3,905,562 voters are not affiliated with a party, while the rest of the state's voters are registered with third parties. The new data also show Republicans continuing to extend their registration edge after overtaking Democrats last year. As an example, Republicans had a registration lead of 202,321 voters as of June 30, with the advantage jumping to 228,954 by the July 25 book-closing deadline, according to information posted on the Division of Elections website.
Results 2022: Meet the Republican candidates for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Nikki Fried running to be Florida governor, the Florida commissioner of agriculture seat is open for a new occupant. On the Republican side, two candidates are running for the seat – James Shaw and Wilton Simpson. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Santa Rosa commissioners vote against abortion trigger ban
Commissioners in Santa Rosa County voted against an abortion trigger ban leading to a heated argument among board members.
Florida early voting week one: Democrats hold lead overall, Republicans have slight edge in turnout
More than 1.1 million Florida voters have already cast a ballot ahead of the August 23rd Primary Election. Here in Duval, more than 46,000 have voted. So far, early turnout numbers yield some surprising trends. Specifically the early voting numbers. Republicans traditionally have tended to favor in-person voting on Election...
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
Uhlfelder draws state matching money
Daniel Uhlfelder, a Northwest Florida lawyer hoping to take on Attorney General Ashley Moody in November, has joined the candidates drawing campaign matching money from the state. The Florida Division of Elections on Wednesday reported that Uhlfelder, one of three Democrats running for attorney general, received $129,447 from the controversial...
Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
OPINION: Candidates with violent criminal records should own up to it
I, Romi White, wrote a July 20 editorial, stating Santa Rosans should neither support nor vote for Kerry Smith, a candidate for District 2 County Commissioner, because he his violent pattern of behavior, including but not limited to:. being adjudicated guilty of a battery charge (received 6 months’ probation);
By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida
New state numbers show that, as of Aug. 2, Florida totaled 43,701 abortions this year. Here are counties with the most abortions. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 8,340. — Broward County: 6,050. — Hillsborough County: 3,716.
Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
What has changed with early voting and mail-in ballots in Florida? We clear up the confusion
Early voting started Monday in Hillsborough County. Most other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region start early voting Saturday, Aug. 13. There are several new laws that go into effect this election. One prohibits people who would help others drop off vote-by-mail ballots from having more than two vote-by-mail...
Report shows majority of Florida hospitals are not complying with the federal price transparency law
A new report shows that 18 months after a law went into effect that requires hospitals to post prices online, most hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from patients. The report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows that 80% of the hospitals surveyed in Florida are not complying with the law.
Mar-a-Lago search: Florida politicians share reaction
Jacksonville, Fl — Political leaders from across Florida are weighing in on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis called the search ‘another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents’. Senator Rick...
DeSantis, Rubio, Fried, Crist: How Florida leaders are reacting to Mar-a-Lago raid
As the federal investigation into former President Trump continues, reactions are pouring in across the country, including here in the Sunshine State. The governor, the candidates running against him, and Florida lawmakers are all weighing in.
CONVERSATIONS: For 15 years Florida statutes required clean energy goals. Fried explains why they were implemented this week
Florida has a new plan for moving toward cleaner energy. As we’ve been reporting this week, that’s thanks to some 200 young people who pushed state leaders and especially Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to take action. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green spoke with Fried about why she’s implementing...
Florida Senate Prepares For Possible Trial of Andrew Warren
Suspended Hillsborough state attorney says he will fight suspension by Gov. DeSantis
