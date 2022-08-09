Read full article on original website
Lord Pinochet Destroyer of Commies
3d ago
if not lot letting you teach leftist race propaganda, and gender identity grooming to 3rd graders upsets you, you don't belong any where near kids.
UnFamous Jerry
3d ago
No they aren’t, and the ones who are, are the ones who would willingly indoctrinate your children! Why is it only democrats are upset that they can’t teach young children about gender and sexuality? This is a parents job, not the states.
Freedom
3d ago
if you're teaching the subject that you were hired for and direct questions that you don't need to answer to the parents......where is the problem?
Florida curriculum trainings show teachers how to make students ‘desirable citizens’
At the end of June, the Florida Department of Education started training teachers for new versions of curriculum to use in 2023. The trainings cover government, civics, and how to make students "desirable citizens."
Click10.com
School District: Florida teacher never objected after pictures of famous African-Americans were taken down
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida school district is responding after a teacher quit when he said the district made him take down pictures of famous African-Americans from his classroom. In a statement, the Escambia County Public Schools district said that the teacher, Michael James, was never told he could...
People
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
Bay News 9
Mount Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity as
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
WESH
Central Florida doctors react to relaxed CDC guidelines as students go back to school
Central Florida, FL, USA — Just as students return to the classrooms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking a more relaxed approach to pandemic safety. New guidelines on quarantines and social distancing were released on Thursday. The CDC says people no longer need to stay at...
Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
click orlando
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
wuwf.org
By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida
New state numbers show that, as of Aug. 2, Florida totaled 43,701 abortions this year. Here are counties with the most abortions. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 8,340. — Broward County: 6,050. — Hillsborough County: 3,716.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
WINKNEWS.com
Republicans add to voter registration edge in Florida
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known...
Ron DeSantis Announces $1.6 Million for Tallahassee Community College
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded almost $1.6 million to Tallahassee Community College (TCC) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to enhance workforce education opportunities in the healthcare industry. This investment will allow TCC to expand its surgical technology, dental hygiene, and dental assisting programs by purchasing new equipment...
floridainsider.com
Florida medical board moves forward in blocking gender-affirming treatments for minors
Transgender Flag Being Waved – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Ink Drop. On Friday, Florida’s medical board voted to start the process of banning gender-affirming medical treatment for minors, a move that comes as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued to voice his opposition to such therapies.
wuwf.org
Report shows majority of Florida hospitals are not complying with the federal price transparency law
A new report shows that 18 months after a law went into effect that requires hospitals to post prices online, most hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from patients. The report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows that 80% of the hospitals surveyed in Florida are not complying with the law.
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the Republican candidates for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Nikki Fried running to be Florida governor, the Florida commissioner of agriculture seat is open for a new occupant. On the Republican side, two candidates are running for the seat – James Shaw and Wilton Simpson. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
