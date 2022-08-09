ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lord Pinochet Destroyer of Commies
3d ago

if not lot letting you teach leftist race propaganda, and gender identity grooming to 3rd graders upsets you, you don't belong any where near kids.

UnFamous Jerry
3d ago

No they aren’t, and the ones who are, are the ones who would willingly indoctrinate your children! Why is it only democrats are upset that they can’t teach young children about gender and sexuality? This is a parents job, not the states.

Freedom
3d ago

if you're teaching the subject that you were hired for and direct questions that you don't need to answer to the parents......where is the problem?

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

New state numbers show that, as of Aug. 2, Florida totaled 43,701 abortions this year. Here are counties with the most abortions. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 8,340. — Broward County: 6,050. — Hillsborough County: 3,716.
Republicans add to voter registration edge in Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known...
