Palm Springs, CA

US News and World Report

The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California

Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Happy Hour Guide

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy a refreshing cocktail or two after a long day of exploring Palm Springs, you’ll be spoiled for choice. The city is home to many excellent bars and restaurants, many with outdoor seating areas where you can enjoy the sunny weather. No matter what your taste, you’re sure to find a happy hour spot that suits you in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iecn.com

Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino

The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

Wang’s in the Desert

Wang’s voted one of the top ten restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Award winning. Community Giving. Top Shelf Happy Hour. Amazing Palm Springs Pan Asian Cuisine. We are fresh and authentic. Fresh ingredients, exotic spices and bold flavors enhance every dish. We look forward to seeing you soon!
PALM DESERT, CA
idesignarch.com

Spanish Mediterranean Architecture with Moorish Influence

This golf course estate in Palm Desert, California is the ultimate oasis in the desert in Riverside County. Its classic Spanish architecture with Moorish influence against the mountain backdrop creates a dramatic effect. Designed by South Coast Architects, the elegant house is rich in architectural detailing, from the foyer to...
PALM DESERT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Avelo to offer non-stop service from PSP

Avelo Airlines will soon operate from Palm Springs International Airport to tourist destinations in Northern California and Oregon. The non-stop flights to Santa Rosa/Sonoma Calif., Bend Ore. and Eugene Ore. are scheduled to start Nov. 11, according to a statement on Palm Springs’ website. “We’re thrilled to welcome another...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside apartment complex sold

A 304-unit Riverside apartment complex has been sold. Metro 3610 was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Silver Star Real Estate in La Palma, CBRE announced Tuesday in a statement. CBRE represented the seller, whose name was not released. The property, at 3610 Banbury Drive, was built in 1984. It...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project

The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Finest Brunch in Palm Springs, CA– 20 Top Places!

Do you wish to take place a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not recognize where to go right now, I recommend you take a look at Palm Springs in California. Sonoran Desert’s city is greater than a vacationer destination with its sensational mid-century...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Residents Star in New Documentary “The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief”

It was such a delight to meet Palm Springs residents Harriet Rosetto (the Jewish jail lady) and her holy thief, Rabbi Mark Borovitz. From directors Barry Rosenthal and Victor Velle, the documentary focuses on the history of Beit T’shuva, a Jewish recovery center in Los Angeles. This eye-opening film speaks volumes on their love for each other and their community.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
macaronikid.com

City of Murrieta's Summer Movies Series

The City of Murrieta will host its summer Movies in the Park event series on Saturday evenings throughout the month of August. Movies start at dusk and will be held at Murrieta Town Square Park and Amphitheater. These events are all free to attend and family friendly. Remember to bring chairs or a blanket and movie snacks. Well behaved, leashed, friendly dogs are welcome to attend.
MURRIETA, CA
NBC San Diego

$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas

One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs

Brenda Pree will be moving from Pittsburgh to Palm Springs to serve as the new city clerk. City manager Justin Clifton announced Pree's hiring on Wednesday. Pree has served as Pittsburgh’s City Clerk since 2017. In that role, she manages 10 support staff providing administrative and operational services to a nine-member elected body. Her responsibilities The post Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theeagle1069.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘I Just Headed for the Gap': Pilot Describes Dramatic Crash Landing on Freeway

The pilot of a single-engine plane with an engine problem had just seconds to make a mid-air, now-or-never decision that ultimately may have prevented a tragedy. After reporting engine issues at about midday Tuesday on approach to Corona Municipal Airport in Riverside County, pilot Andrew Cho quickly surveyed his options.
CORONA, CA
KVCR NEWS

8/9 KVCR Midday News: Drastic Changes for Fast Food Industry, 91 Freeway BB Shooter Sentenced, EDD Too Focused on Fraud, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California’s fast food and franchising industries could change drastically under a bill moving through the state Legislature. Accused 91 freeway shooter Jesse Rodriguez is headed to prison for 10 years. The Legislative Analyst’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

