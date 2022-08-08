Read full article on original website
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue Torres
US News and World Report
The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California
Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day Trip
Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California is roughly the size of Rhode Island and encompasses 800,000 acres. This national park is a great place to spend a day of your vacation exploring.
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Happy Hour Guide
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy a refreshing cocktail or two after a long day of exploring Palm Springs, you’ll be spoiled for choice. The city is home to many excellent bars and restaurants, many with outdoor seating areas where you can enjoy the sunny weather. No matter what your taste, you’re sure to find a happy hour spot that suits you in Palm Springs.
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
visitpalmsprings.com
Wang’s in the Desert
Wang’s voted one of the top ten restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Award winning. Community Giving. Top Shelf Happy Hour. Amazing Palm Springs Pan Asian Cuisine. We are fresh and authentic. Fresh ingredients, exotic spices and bold flavors enhance every dish. We look forward to seeing you soon!
idesignarch.com
Spanish Mediterranean Architecture with Moorish Influence
This golf course estate in Palm Desert, California is the ultimate oasis in the desert in Riverside County. Its classic Spanish architecture with Moorish influence against the mountain backdrop creates a dramatic effect. Designed by South Coast Architects, the elegant house is rich in architectural detailing, from the foyer to...
The Flight Deal
Southwest: Seattle – Palm Springs, California (and vice versa). $112. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
iebusinessdaily.com
Avelo to offer non-stop service from PSP
Avelo Airlines will soon operate from Palm Springs International Airport to tourist destinations in Northern California and Oregon. The non-stop flights to Santa Rosa/Sonoma Calif., Bend Ore. and Eugene Ore. are scheduled to start Nov. 11, according to a statement on Palm Springs’ website. “We’re thrilled to welcome another...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside apartment complex sold
A 304-unit Riverside apartment complex has been sold. Metro 3610 was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Silver Star Real Estate in La Palma, CBRE announced Tuesday in a statement. CBRE represented the seller, whose name was not released. The property, at 3610 Banbury Drive, was built in 1984. It...
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch in Palm Springs, CA– 20 Top Places!
Do you wish to take place a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not recognize where to go right now, I recommend you take a look at Palm Springs in California. Sonoran Desert’s city is greater than a vacationer destination with its sensational mid-century...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Residents Star in New Documentary “The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief”
It was such a delight to meet Palm Springs residents Harriet Rosetto (the Jewish jail lady) and her holy thief, Rabbi Mark Borovitz. From directors Barry Rosenthal and Victor Velle, the documentary focuses on the history of Beit T’shuva, a Jewish recovery center in Los Angeles. This eye-opening film speaks volumes on their love for each other and their community.
macaronikid.com
City of Murrieta's Summer Movies Series
The City of Murrieta will host its summer Movies in the Park event series on Saturday evenings throughout the month of August. Movies start at dusk and will be held at Murrieta Town Square Park and Amphitheater. These events are all free to attend and family friendly. Remember to bring chairs or a blanket and movie snacks. Well behaved, leashed, friendly dogs are welcome to attend.
NBC San Diego
$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas
One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs
Brenda Pree will be moving from Pittsburgh to Palm Springs to serve as the new city clerk. City manager Justin Clifton announced Pree's hiring on Wednesday. Pree has served as Pittsburgh’s City Clerk since 2017. In that role, she manages 10 support staff providing administrative and operational services to a nine-member elected body. Her responsibilities The post Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in California
If you like to save money on food and other everyday items, you'll be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store in California. Read on to learn more.
NBC Los Angeles
‘I Just Headed for the Gap': Pilot Describes Dramatic Crash Landing on Freeway
The pilot of a single-engine plane with an engine problem had just seconds to make a mid-air, now-or-never decision that ultimately may have prevented a tragedy. After reporting engine issues at about midday Tuesday on approach to Corona Municipal Airport in Riverside County, pilot Andrew Cho quickly surveyed his options.
8/9 KVCR Midday News: Drastic Changes for Fast Food Industry, 91 Freeway BB Shooter Sentenced, EDD Too Focused on Fraud, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California’s fast food and franchising industries could change drastically under a bill moving through the state Legislature. Accused 91 freeway shooter Jesse Rodriguez is headed to prison for 10 years. The Legislative Analyst’s...
