Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
Thomas More University dedicates new nursing skills lab named to honor legacy of nurse Kathleen McLane
Thomas More has officially named a nursing skills lab located at the Center for Health Sciences — in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare — the “Kathleen McLane Nursing Skills Lab” after the late Kathleen McLane, a devoted nurse who served the Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati community.
Former Boone Co. teacher Jennifer Inman to lead Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Inman will lead the commission and its efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial education of all Kentuckians. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has taught financial education to high...
Letter to the Editor: Gayle Johnson wants Alexandria school district property designated Monarch Habitat
I would like to propose that the 29.7 acres owned by the Campbell County School District along Orchard Lane in Alexandria be designated as a Monarch Habitat Protection Waystation. The monarch butterfly was just declared endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The land is already teeming...
Northern Kentucky University names alumnus Shanda Harris new director of Esports program
Northern Kentucky University named Shanda Harris as Esports Professor of Practice in the Haile College of Business and the new director of NKU Esports. Harris is an NKU alumnus with a degree in sports business from the Haile College of Business and a Master of legal studies from Chase College of Law. She will join Dr. Jim Buss who will continue to support the program as founder and general manager.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
Margo Warminski, Victor Canfield, life-long preservationists, get lifetime achievement awards
Two local life-long and well-known preservationists, Margo Warminski and Victor Canfield, have been honored with lifetime achievement awards from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC). The awards were presented at a ceremony as part of the NAPC Forum, a biennial conference focused specifically on the concerns and education needs...
Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement
Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
Florence Christian Church meets the community’s growing food needs thanks to a grant from Wellcare
In March 2020, Florence Christian Church supplied 97 households with free food. Since then, the numbers have steadily increased, reaching a high of 449 halfway through July of this year. “There are a lot of people who are really hurting,” said Melissa Stephens, outreach minister and communications coordinator for the...
Beyond the Curb: River City Living tour features an eye-catching Victorian ‘castle’ in Ludlow
On the way into Ludlow from Covington is an eye-catching grey Victorian house with a 3-story tower. That tower and the wrap-around porch are what made its owners fall in love with it. In this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers get to see inside.
Keith Ritchie named NKY outreach counselor for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
Keith Ritchie has joined the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority as the outreach counselor for Northern Kentucky. Ritchie will provide student aid and college planning information to residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “Education can open doors like nothing else. Whether it be traditional college, technical school, or vocational...
Children’s Advocacy’s Vickie Henderson recognized for 30 years of service to the children of NKy
Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Vickie Henderson marked 30 years of personal dedication, unlimited compassion and boundless energy to the children of NKY last month. Mayor of Florence Diane Whalen issued a proclamation naming August 9 Vickie Henderson Day in Florence in recognition of her 30 years...
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday
Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
Camp Northward in Falmouth offered a zip line experience to campers with disabilities
For the first time in its 81-year history, Camp Northward in Falmouth offered campers with disabilities the opportunity to zip line. . This unique reverse zip line experience even included campers who are wheelchair-bound and who have other physical limitations, making it an especially pivotal moment for the camp. Campers participating...
People in the News: Elly Piatt, McConnell intern; police recruit, Navy Seaman, Learning Grove CEO
Elly Piatt of Villa Hills interned for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) this summer in his Washington, D.C. office. She is a senior at the University of Kentucky pursuing a major in political science and economics. “Since graduating high school, it has become my mission to use my...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects underway this week; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
Great Inland Seafood Festival underway at Newport’s Festival Park, fun, food, and entertainment for all
Great Inland Seafood Festival is underway — and free to attend — at Newport Festival Park On Riverboat Row through Sunday. The annual Great Inland Seafood Festival is one of the city’s longest-running events and the only one in town where you can get fresh, WHOLE MAINE LOBSTERS at a special price.
Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn and the TNT Express bring classic country, bluegrass to Music@BCM Thursday
It’ll be a night of bluegrass and classic country as Northern Kentucky’s Steve Bonafel returns to the Music@BCM stage at Behringer-Crawford Museum tonight. Bonafel has been making music for two decades as a band leader, singer and songwriter, recording six albums, performing hundreds of live shows, and scoring a “Bluegrass Song of the Year” in 2016.
Northern Kentucky Education Council looking for One to One Reading Coaches to change a child’s life
Coach a child, change a life. Become a One to One Reading Coach today. The Northern Kentucky Education Council is recruiting parent, grandparent, business leaders, and community volunteers to serve as One to One Reading Coaches for 1st-3rd grade students. • Coaches meet with the same student once a week...
