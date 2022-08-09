ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Hills, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies

Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky University names alumnus Shanda Harris new director of Esports program

Northern Kentucky University named Shanda Harris as Esports Professor of Practice in the Haile College of Business and the new director of NKU Esports. Harris is an NKU alumnus with a degree in sports business from the Haile College of Business and a Master of legal studies from Chase College of Law. She will join Dr. Jim Buss who will continue to support the program as founder and general manager.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Margo Warminski, Victor Canfield, life-long preservationists, get lifetime achievement awards

Two local life-long and well-known preservationists, Margo Warminski and Victor Canfield, have been honored with lifetime achievement awards from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC). The awards were presented at a ceremony as part of the NAPC Forum, a biennial conference focused specifically on the concerns and education needs...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement

Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keith Ritchie named NKY outreach counselor for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

Keith Ritchie has joined the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority as the outreach counselor for Northern Kentucky. Ritchie will provide student aid and college planning information to residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “Education can open doors like nothing else. Whether it be traditional college, technical school, or vocational...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Children’s Advocacy’s Vickie Henderson recognized for 30 years of service to the children of NKy

Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Vickie Henderson marked 30 years of personal dedication, unlimited compassion and boundless energy to the children of NKY last month. Mayor of Florence Diane Whalen issued a proclamation naming August 9 Vickie Henderson Day in Florence in recognition of her 30 years...
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday

Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn and the TNT Express bring classic country, bluegrass to Music@BCM Thursday

It’ll be a night of bluegrass and classic country as Northern Kentucky’s Steve Bonafel returns to the Music@BCM stage at Behringer-Crawford Museum tonight. Bonafel has been making music for two decades as a band leader, singer and songwriter, recording six albums, performing hundreds of live shows, and scoring a “Bluegrass Song of the Year” in 2016.
COVINGTON, KY
