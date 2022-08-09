ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Commentary: As children return to school, what they carry with them may be far greater than what we see

Most children returned to school this week. For many, they return with new backpacks and school supplies. However for some, their backpacks also contain things we can’t readily see – Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). Traumatic experiences such as abuse, exposure to violence, parental mental health challenges, and negative community events, like the recent flooding and displacement in Eastern Kentucky, can have lasting effects without supportive intervention.
Ryan Quarles: Celebrate the very best of Kentucky during the 118th Kentucky State Fair Aug. 18-28

If the pandemic shutdown of 2020 taught us anything, it was how good we have it at The Kentucky State Fair. That year, we could only offer the youth portion of our livestock shows. Everything else about the state fair, the sights, the sounds, and the smells, were missing. Last year, when some states were still cancelling or postponing their fairs, Kentucky was able to return the state fair back in all its fantastic ways and people turned out in droves to, once again, feel a bit of normalcy and experience all the state fair has to offer.
Al Cross: Cameron shows why he’s the one to beat, then could get beat

FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
Kyians invited to support the Commonwealth’s farm families during Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14 by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” said Agriculture...
Correy Eimer named associate director for workforce development for NKADD, director of NKWIB

Correy Eimer has been named Associate Director for Workforce Development of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) and Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board, following promotion of Tara Johnson-Noem from that role to Executive Director of NKADD. Correy served since 2017 as Operator of the Kentucky Career...
BBB alerting consumers of post-disaster document replacement scams in wake of E. Ky. flooding

Coping with the after-effects of disasters like floods, wildfires, tornadoes and other harrowing weather events is traumatic enough. Now imagine trying to recover vital records such as birth certificates, drivers’ licenses and Social Security Cards. BBB is warning victims to watch out for unsolicited offers of assistance in replacing these essential documents for a fee.
New poll shows half of Kentuckians believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over in their own lives

Despite a climb in COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, about a third of Kentucky adults believe the pandemic is over, according to a new “Insights on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Vaccines in Kentucky Poll” sponsored by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The poll also found that about half of Kentucky adults believe the pandemic is over as it pertains to their personal lives.
