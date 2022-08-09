Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
Beyond the Curb: River City Living tour features an eye-catching Victorian ‘castle’ in Ludlow
On the way into Ludlow from Covington is an eye-catching grey Victorian house with a 3-story tower. That tower and the wrap-around porch are what made its owners fall in love with it. In this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers get to see inside.
linknky.com
Cold Spring to celebrate grand opening of new community center with return of Cruise-in
The city of Cold Spring will celebrate the grand opening of the Cold Spring Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with the return of the popular Cold Spring Cruise-In, featuring classic rides from all over the area. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Inland Seafood Festival underway at Newport’s Festival Park, fun, food, and entertainment for all
Great Inland Seafood Festival is underway — and free to attend — at Newport Festival Park On Riverboat Row through Sunday. The annual Great Inland Seafood Festival is one of the city’s longest-running events and the only one in town where you can get fresh, WHOLE MAINE LOBSTERS at a special price.
Residents: Altafiber has created a 'nightmare' in West Chester neighborhood
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
Letter to the Editor: Gayle Johnson wants Alexandria school district property designated Monarch Habitat
I would like to propose that the 29.7 acres owned by the Campbell County School District along Orchard Lane in Alexandria be designated as a Monarch Habitat Protection Waystation. The monarch butterfly was just declared endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The land is already teeming...
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
linknky.com
Crescent Springs road, path project to last through October; expect closures
While the intersection of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road and Edenderry Drive has now reopened to traffic, drivers should now be on the lookout for a closure south of Edenderry to Anderson Road. The closures allow for work crews to improve the two-lane road that runs behind the Crescent Springs Remke grocery...
thexunewswire.com
7901 S. State Route 48
Large 10+ bedroom great for wedding venue, corporate team meetings, and trainings - A Large Space for any occasion- This is a large property that is very unique for Airbnb. Could be used for hosting large family get togethers, small weddings, work functions or team projects, youth groups, small conferences, or just a getaway with friends. Host a cooking experience in our state-of-the art kitchen. 10 Bedrooms, all with connecting full bathrooms. Close to Montgomery, Kenwood, and Blueash, and just what you need for your large gathering. This property is handicap accessible.
Children’s Advocacy’s Vickie Henderson recognized for 30 years of service to the children of NKy
Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Vickie Henderson marked 30 years of personal dedication, unlimited compassion and boundless energy to the children of NKY last month. Mayor of Florence Diane Whalen issued a proclamation naming August 9 Vickie Henderson Day in Florence in recognition of her 30 years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
WLWT 5
Two right lanes blocked at Combs-Hehl Bridge in Ft. Thomas due to accident
Fort Thomas — The accident on I-273 East at Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The accident was reported by police at 5:21 p.m. on Thursday. Traffic is backed up to the Three Mile Road/Exit 76.
lovelandmagazine.com
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
WLWT 5
Delays growing on I-71 in Florence due to a crash
FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash on northbound I-71 in Florence is backing up traffic and causing delays, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported via a tip line near the US-42 exit at 3:18 p.m. Delays...
Fox 19
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
Florence Christian Church meets the community’s growing food needs thanks to a grant from Wellcare
In March 2020, Florence Christian Church supplied 97 households with free food. Since then, the numbers have steadily increased, reaching a high of 449 halfway through July of this year. “There are a lot of people who are really hurting,” said Melissa Stephens, outreach minister and communications coordinator for the...
thexunewswire.com
18 AMELIA OLIVE BRANCH ROAD
~NEWLY REMODELED~ - Offering 2 Bedroom 1 full bath STARTING AT $745-$895. Apartment includes spacious floor plans, plenty of closet space . Professionally managed with an On site Manager. 24hr. emergency maintenance. Ask about the Special!. Available to show at your convenience. Please call or text Michelle 513 739 9205.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a warehouse fire in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire in Florence on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire is in a large warehouse located at 8252 Dixie Highway and was reported at 8:43 p.m. At...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0