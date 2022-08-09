ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, KY

Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies

Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
NEWPORT, KY
thexunewswire.com

7901 S. State Route 48

Large 10+ bedroom great for wedding venue, corporate team meetings, and trainings - A Large Space for any occasion- This is a large property that is very unique for Airbnb. Could be used for hosting large family get togethers, small weddings, work functions or team projects, youth groups, small conferences, or just a getaway with friends. Host a cooking experience in our state-of-the art kitchen. 10 Bedrooms, all with connecting full bathrooms. Close to Montgomery, Kenwood, and Blueash, and just what you need for your large gathering. This property is handicap accessible.
MAINEVILLE, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Children’s Advocacy’s Vickie Henderson recognized for 30 years of service to the children of NKy

Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Vickie Henderson marked 30 years of personal dedication, unlimited compassion and boundless energy to the children of NKY last month. Mayor of Florence Diane Whalen issued a proclamation naming August 9 Vickie Henderson Day in Florence in recognition of her 30 years...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Delays growing on I-71 in Florence due to a crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash on northbound I-71 in Florence is backing up traffic and causing delays, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported via a tip line near the US-42 exit at 3:18 p.m. Delays...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

18 AMELIA OLIVE BRANCH ROAD

~NEWLY REMODELED~ - Offering 2 Bedroom 1 full bath STARTING AT $745-$895. Apartment includes spacious floor plans, plenty of closet space . Professionally managed with an On site Manager. 24hr. emergency maintenance. Ask about the Special!. Available to show at your convenience. Please call or text Michelle 513 739 9205.
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a warehouse fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire in Florence on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire is in a large warehouse located at 8252 Dixie Highway and was reported at 8:43 p.m. At...
FLORENCE, KY
