Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
STUDY: Cape Coral #3 in nation to face housing downturn in a recession
According to a study by Redfin, Cape Coral is third in the nation to have a housing downtown if our nation reaches a recession.
Florida doctor missing, boat found near Sanibel
Authorities are searching for a missing Florida doctor whose boat was found near Sanibel on Thursday afternoon.
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
srqmagazine.com
Michael Klauber Named Community Partner of The Year
The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) named Michael Klauber of Michael’s on East CPC’s Community Partner of the year. Annually, the Child Protection Center awards outstanding community members and business partners for going above and beyond for child abuse victims in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. “Our partnership with Michael and his amazing team at Michael’s On East has been monumental for victims of abuse.” Says Doug Staley, Executive Director of the Child Protection Center. “Michael has been the face of our live auctions year after year, at our signature Blue Ties and Butterflies event. Without Michael and his team, we wouldn’t be able to make such a long-lasting impact. His work and.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Yacht Club Grants $50,000 to Local Nonprofits
Sarasota Yacht Club is pleased to announce the result of its most recent SYC Cares initiative, connecting members with local nonprofit organizations throughout the Suncoast. The Club granted $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties and $25,000 to the Child Protection Center, two nonprofits making a positive impact in the community through their SYC Cares Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. SYC Cares, the Club’s philanthropic arm, sponsored the inaugural “Casino for a Cause” fundraising event with more than 200 members in attendance when the grants were announced. The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties and the Child Protection Center were selected by the membership after three rounds of voting. The eight participating nonprofit organizations not selected in the final round each received a $1,000 donation from the SYC Cares Fund. The Club is also happy to announce Bobby and Cindy Overall are this year’s recipients of the annual “Anchor Award for Philanthropy.” The award honors an individual or family member who has demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable leadership within the Club and whose generosity of time and talents have encouraged others within the Sarasota Yacht Club to be involved.
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
srqmagazine.com
Rich Promises Ethical Approach on Sarasota Commission
Health care consultant Sheldon Rich sat before in City Hall speaking to the Sarasota City Commission. But he doesn’t feel members were always listening. “Everything felt pre-ordained,” he said. “A few things really could have gone another direction if ears had been opened.”. Now Rich wants to...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
amisun.com
Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Dozens of Fort Myers residents say a new development is too much for the city
Residents of Fort Myers and City Council members are pushing back on a proposed 64-acre development that would be located on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway.
invisiblepeople.tv
Homelessness in Venice Beach: Meet Matthew
Robert Karron Shares the Lived Experience of Unhoused Individuals in Venice Beach. Editor’s Note: Robert Karron lives in Venice Beach. He enjoys collaborating with the unhoused people in his neighborhood to create statements that attest to the complexities of their lives. Robert started this project to present details of people’s lives that tend not to come across in standard articles.
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
Certified Meteorologist explains uptick in lightning hitting homes in SWFL
Several families in Southwest Florida were dealing with devastating damage after four homes were hit by lightning during the recent weeks.
srqmagazine.com
World-Renowned Violinist Kicks Off Van Wezel Foundation Program for Sarasota Arts Educators
The Van Wezel Foundation was pleased to present world-class violinist, educator and disability advocate Adrian Anantawan as keynote speaker to kick off a special professional learning day for more than 150 arts educators hosted by the School District of Sarasota County on August 8. The Foundation joined the School District of Sarasota County in underwriting the inspiring keynote as part of a day of learning, which was generously funded by Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. The title of Anantawan’s keynote presentation, “Excellence Without Exception: High Quality Arts Education for All Students,” reflects his inspiring story. Anantawan, who was born without a right hand, has made an impact on and off the stage as a disabilities advocate to raise awareness about issues of access and equity in arts communities. Anantawan holds degrees from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Yale University and Harvard Graduate School of Education. As a violinist, he has studied with Itzhak Perlman and Pinchas Zukerman. Notable moments of his career include performances at the White House and opening ceremonies of both the Athens and the Vancouver Olympic Games. He has played for Pope John Paul II and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Recognized among the Kennedy Center Next 50, Anantawan is a leader who creates a more inspired, inclusive and compassionate world. Since 1997, the Van Wezel Foundation has supported the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s arts-integrated professional development to area teachers as part of the John F. Kennedy Center's Partners in Education program. This special keynote allows the Foundation to advance its goal to deepen the current work in arts education and explore new platforms that enhance quality of life for children and adults through the arts.
