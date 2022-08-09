Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Aviatra Accelerators to celebrate annual Flight Night pitch competition September 7 at NKU
Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, will hold its annual Flight Night Pitch at Northern Kentucky University’s Griffin Hall Digitorium on Wednesday, September 7. The event will showcase four local female-founded businesses that have recently completed Aviatra’s Launch class, a 10-week, 30-hour...
Children’s Advocacy’s Vickie Henderson recognized for 30 years of service to the children of NKy
Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Vickie Henderson marked 30 years of personal dedication, unlimited compassion and boundless energy to the children of NKY last month. Mayor of Florence Diane Whalen issued a proclamation naming August 9 Vickie Henderson Day in Florence in recognition of her 30 years...
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
Thomas More University dedicates new nursing skills lab named to honor legacy of nurse Kathleen McLane
Thomas More has officially named a nursing skills lab located at the Center for Health Sciences — in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare — the “Kathleen McLane Nursing Skills Lab” after the late Kathleen McLane, a devoted nurse who served the Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington to help residents with backflow valves, more ARPA funding approved, firefighters honored
About a year and a half ago, the city took over the stormwater program from the Sanitation District. Now, officials are ready to help their residents. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved a series of proposals that will provide assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
Former Boone Co. teacher Jennifer Inman to lead Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Inman will lead the commission and its efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial education of all Kentuckians. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has taught financial education to high...
Letter to the Editor: Gayle Johnson wants Alexandria school district property designated Monarch Habitat
I would like to propose that the 29.7 acres owned by the Campbell County School District along Orchard Lane in Alexandria be designated as a Monarch Habitat Protection Waystation. The monarch butterfly was just declared endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The land is already teeming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyond the Curb: River City Living tour features an eye-catching Victorian ‘castle’ in Ludlow
On the way into Ludlow from Covington is an eye-catching grey Victorian house with a 3-story tower. That tower and the wrap-around porch are what made its owners fall in love with it. In this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers get to see inside.
Boone County sheet metal fabrication company Skilcraft LLC announces $8.4 million expansion
Skilcraft LLC, a Boone County-based sheet metal fabrication company, on Wednesday announced plans for a $8.4 million expansion to its Hebron facility that will create 14 new jobs for local residents. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation in Hebron expand by over 22,000 square feet, bringing the...
Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement
Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
Florence Christian Church meets the community’s growing food needs thanks to a grant from Wellcare
In March 2020, Florence Christian Church supplied 97 households with free food. Since then, the numbers have steadily increased, reaching a high of 449 halfway through July of this year. “There are a lot of people who are really hurting,” said Melissa Stephens, outreach minister and communications coordinator for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Ashland CEO, Villa Hills resident Paul Chellgren is UK’s ODK Pillars of Leadership winner
Paul W. Chellgren, a resident of Villa Hills, is the 2022 recipient of Omicron Delta Kappa’s Pillars of Ledership Award in Service to Campus and Community. Chellgren is a 1963 initiate of the University of Kentucky (UK) Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa. During his undergraduate career, he was an honors program student, a star intercollegiate debater, and student body president. In addition to his baccalaureate degree from UK, Chellgren also earned graduate degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford.
With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday
Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn and the TNT Express bring classic country, bluegrass to Music@BCM Thursday
It’ll be a night of bluegrass and classic country as Northern Kentucky’s Steve Bonafel returns to the Music@BCM stage at Behringer-Crawford Museum tonight. Bonafel has been making music for two decades as a band leader, singer and songwriter, recording six albums, performing hundreds of live shows, and scoring a “Bluegrass Song of the Year” in 2016.
Great Inland Seafood Festival underway at Newport’s Festival Park, fun, food, and entertainment for all
Great Inland Seafood Festival is underway — and free to attend — at Newport Festival Park On Riverboat Row through Sunday. The annual Great Inland Seafood Festival is one of the city’s longest-running events and the only one in town where you can get fresh, WHOLE MAINE LOBSTERS at a special price.
Camp Northward in Falmouth offered a zip line experience to campers with disabilities
For the first time in its 81-year history, Camp Northward in Falmouth offered campers with disabilities the opportunity to zip line. . This unique reverse zip line experience even included campers who are wheelchair-bound and who have other physical limitations, making it an especially pivotal moment for the camp. Campers participating...
Northern Kentucky University names alumnus Shanda Harris new director of Esports program
Northern Kentucky University named Shanda Harris as Esports Professor of Practice in the Haile College of Business and the new director of NKU Esports. Harris is an NKU alumnus with a degree in sports business from the Haile College of Business and a Master of legal studies from Chase College of Law. She will join Dr. Jim Buss who will continue to support the program as founder and general manager.
Jessica Neal pays $57,368 to get recount in Kentucky Senate District 24 primary race lost by 3 percent
Jessica Neal, a candidate in last spring’s Republican primary election for state Senate District 24 that covers Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken and part of Kenton counties, posted $57,368 Monday with the Campbell circuit court clerk to get a recount of the election. Neal, who works in the financial services industry,...
Kenton Co. Public Library reminding NKY residents to celebrate Summer Reading though August 31
The Kenton County Public Library is the only library in the area that offers Summer Reading through the end of August. Participants do not need to live in Kenton County to participate. Residents of Campbell, Boone and Hamilton Counties are encouraged to track their daily reading with KCPL for a chance to win gift cards, T-shirts and more.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0