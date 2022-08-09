Read full article on original website
kq2.com
Downtown library finalizes purchase of SJSD building for $1
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The downtown public library finalized a purchase with the previous St. Joseph School District building for $1. SJSD occupied the west half of the downtown building as a tenant of the library for administrative purposes. In August, SJSD made the decision to relocate to Noyes Elementary School....
kq2.com
Governor Parson tours bridge repair project in Maryville
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Maryville Wednesday afternoon. The visit to the Route 136 bridge repair project in Maryville is just one among the many stops the governor made across the state. This repair project is a part of the governor's $351 million "Focus on...
kq2.com
SJSD Vision Forward discusses next steps
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District's Vision Forward community engagement team met for the first time since May. The committee discussed the priority statements from the winter and spring meetings where they identified key issues the community thought the committee needed to spend time on. Tuesday's meeting featured...
921news.com
2022 Missouri State Fair Queen Crowned
Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 11. Miss Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
St. Joseph could be prime location for investment in wake of trade mission
A St. Joseph state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. Rep. Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. “You could tell that they were...
kq2.com
August 11th is National 811 Day: the number to call before you dig
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) August 11th is National “811 Day,” the number you should always call before you dig. As the Missouri law stands, anyone who plans to dig should call 811 or go to the state 811 one-call website before digging to have the location of buried utilities clearly marked so that you don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line.
kmmo.com
MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
kq2.com
Volunteers needed for SJSD mentorship program
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first day of school for students in St. Joseph is less than two weeks away. This year the St. Joseph School District is hoping to introduce a mentorship program for students. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, the St. Joseph School District is looking to bring...
kq2.com
Families grateful for Salvation Army backpack drive
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families made a stop by Salvation Army Thursday to pick up backups stuffed with school supplies. The Salvation Army prepped 525 back-to-school bookbags filled with school supply items for parents to get for their children preparing for the start of school. "We have quite a few people...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
I-229 Bridge To Close For Annual Inspection
The much debated double-decker bridge on Interstate 229 on the west side of St. Joseph will be closing for one week later this month for an annual inspection. For the safety of both motorists and Mo-Dot crews, the bridge and all ramps between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue will remain closed from 7 A.M. Monday, August 22 through the afternoon of Friday, August 26.
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Here are the cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Data was available for 823 cities and towns in Missouri. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $288,146 over the last 12 months.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
