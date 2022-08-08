A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

