Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
Car show this weekend will raise awareness for epilepsy, donations for Primary Children's
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the world, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. A Utah family is trying to raise awareness for the condition, after their son was diagnosed with benign childhood epilepsy. When he was three years old, Hayes Ellison started...
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
Black Latter-day Saint website helps Utahns discover family, church history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paul Reeve is the Simmons Chair of Mormon Studies and the chair of the history department at the University of Utah. He came up with an idea which ultimately lead to launching a website called Century of Black Mormons. The goal from the website...
'Protecting women' vs. 'severe harm' to trans kids: Arguments begin in sports ban case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An attorney for several Utah transgender students, who are challenging Utah’s new law banning trans girls competing in girls’ sports, said in court Thursday morning the ban is poised to inflict "harm” on his clients. “It’s going to fall like a...
