3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
KSLTV
Police searching for man missing from Millcreek area
MILLCREEK, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man. Stanton Porter has been missing from the Millcreek area of Salt Lake County since Thursday afternoon, according to the missing persons poster. “He has been missing for over 24 hours and thought to...
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
kjzz.com
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
kmyu.tv
1 dead in shooting at Draper apartments; gunman at large
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A gunman is at large Thursday after a deadly overnight shooting at a Draper apartment complex, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 11700 South and State Street. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers responded to a call...
kmyu.tv
33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11. SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
KSLTV
BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
kmyu.tv
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
3 injured after FedEx truck hits pedestrians, parked cars in downtown SLC
Three people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.
Gephardt Daily
Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released
FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of West Weber, died in the Monday morning mishap at 2800 W. 4000...
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
UPDATE: Victim killed in Draper shooting identified
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Draper early Thursday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened at the Heritage at Draper apartment complex near 11715 State Street in Draper just after 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was […]
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
