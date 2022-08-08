ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendover, UT

kmyu.tv

Lightning-caused fire burning in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a new wildfire that broke out in Wasatch County Wednesday evening. State fire officials said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. near the town of Daniel, and south of Heber. The fire is east of Center Creek Road in the foothills...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

AMBER Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy out of American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Update - Around 3:00 A.M. Wednesday morning it was announced that the Amber Alert was being canceled and that the child had been located safely. An AMBER Alert has bee4n issued out of American Fork, Utah for a young boy and a 29-year-old suspect.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kmyu.tv

Person hospitalized after being buried alive in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was hospitalized Monday evening after being buried alive in Summit County. Officials said at approximately 5:30 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. They said the call was received as a "complete burial of an individual." According to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Woman accuses Sandy property manager of negligence after ceiling caves in

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman renting an apartment in Salt Lake City is accusing the property management company of negligence after her bedroom ceiling caved in, followed by a major water leak. Nicole Miceli moved into the apartment managed by Wolfnest Property Management located in Sandy back...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Consumer confidence at record lows in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of the leading indicators of where our economy is headed is consumer confidence, also called consumer sentiment. In Utah and in the country, it's at the lowest levels ever recorded. "Consumer sentiment is really about your sense of trust in the economy," said...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Video released from incident involving threats on firefighters, police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Body camera video from an officer-involved critical incident has been released by officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department. The video released showed images and audio from a July 9 incident when police were called in to assist firefighters, who said a homeowner threatened to fire on them while responding to a fire at a home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

