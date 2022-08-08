Read full article on original website
Lightning-caused fire burning in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a new wildfire that broke out in Wasatch County Wednesday evening. State fire officials said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. near the town of Daniel, and south of Heber. The fire is east of Center Creek Road in the foothills...
UHP closes I-15 onramp in Lehi after semi hauling 2 trailers of sand crashes
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The southbound I-15 entrance from Timpanogos Highway Lehi will be closed until some time after noon Wednesday after a semi-truck tipped over, blocking the onramp lanes. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck was hauling two trailers full of sand. The truck and the...
Road work begins in Millcreek Canyon ahead of major reconstruction in 2025
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Those who like to recreate in Millcreek Canyon will be affected by a road resurfacing project that began this week and is expected to last several months. The project will mill off the top layer of asphalt, add fresh pavement, and update the signing and...
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
AMBER Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy out of American Fork
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Update - Around 3:00 A.M. Wednesday morning it was announced that the Amber Alert was being canceled and that the child had been located safely. An AMBER Alert has bee4n issued out of American Fork, Utah for a young boy and a 29-year-old suspect.
Truck hits building, causes gas leak in Salt Lake City hit-and-run
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A truck that hit a building in Salt Lake City also struck a gas meter and caused a gas leak. The investigation began just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday near 2050 South Redwood Road. Witnesses reported seeing two people in the truck and said...
Suspicious package reported at Gallivan Plaza TRAX station in downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities early Tuesday responded to a suspicious package at a TRAX station in downtown Salt Lake City as a separate, unrelated issue was causing delays of up to half an hour. Police were briefly at the scene in the area of 300 South and...
Person hospitalized after being buried alive in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was hospitalized Monday evening after being buried alive in Summit County. Officials said at approximately 5:30 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. They said the call was received as a "complete burial of an individual." According to...
Murray Costco workers meet woman whose life they helped save after parking lot crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray Costco employees met a woman whose life they helped save after a parking lot crash in 2021. Manager Bree Bonfoey and several other employees raced to the scene of a crash, finding a woman had been struck and pinned by a car. “Everyone was...
West Jordan family says school boundaries forcing child too far from home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan family is asking officials in the Jordan School District to let their son go to a middle school close to their home. “It’s literally a mile from our new home,” Stuart Fedderson said. “We can literally see Sunset Ridge from our new house up on the hill.”
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
Woman accuses Sandy property manager of negligence after ceiling caves in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman renting an apartment in Salt Lake City is accusing the property management company of negligence after her bedroom ceiling caved in, followed by a major water leak. Nicole Miceli moved into the apartment managed by Wolfnest Property Management located in Sandy back...
Consumer confidence at record lows in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of the leading indicators of where our economy is headed is consumer confidence, also called consumer sentiment. In Utah and in the country, it's at the lowest levels ever recorded. "Consumer sentiment is really about your sense of trust in the economy," said...
Suspect in custody after bizarre crash near site of recent Centerville home invasion fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Centerville neighborhood is rattled after an out-of-control car nearly ran a woman over and then crashed onto a hillside, starting a fire. It is the same street where a man broke into a home and set it on fire last month. Police responded to...
Salt Lake apartment tenant involves housing group after no resolution reached
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Housing Alliance is weighing in on a case involving a Salt Lake apartment tenant who is struggling to come to a resolution with her property management. The woman, Nicole Miceli, told 2News she’s notified Wolfnest Property Management about leak concerns dating back...
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
Video released from incident involving threats on firefighters, police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Body camera video from an officer-involved critical incident has been released by officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department. The video released showed images and audio from a July 9 incident when police were called in to assist firefighters, who said a homeowner threatened to fire on them while responding to a fire at a home.
SSL murder suspect's parents, girlfriend arrested accused of obstructing justice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The parents and girlfriend of three people accused of murdering a man near WinCo in South Salt Lake City have been arrested. Kenya Coleman, 47, Damian Coleman Sr., 49, and Kiana Blas, 20, were arrested accused of obstruction of justice. On August 10, investigators...
