Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is a beach buggy icon reborn
The Manx is back, this time with 202bhp and a 300-mile all-electric range. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s no getting around it – the Meyers Manx is the definitive beach buggy. Bruce Meyers created the...
topgear.com
Here's what it takes to design a brand new Alfa Romeo
Top Gear heads to the Italian brand’s Turin HQ for a drawing lesson. A Citroen DS is perhaps not the most obvious car you’d find inside Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile HQ, and yet, here we are – only it’s tattooed onto the arm of the man standing in front us.
topgear.com
The Manhart-tuned BMW M3 adds power without adding ugliness
Although some would say BMW covered that one themselves. Yeah, we heard that one already. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: this is a custom BMW from a German tuning firm,...
topgear.com
What's the best EV to rival a Tesla?
Sweden's Polestar 2 has the full package – including some very nice looking seatbelts. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just stop and listen for a moment… ssh. That distant rustling sound you hear? It’s not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
topgear.com
Check out all of Techart’s tuning bits for the Porsche 911 GT3
Can't wait for the inevitable GT3 RS? Jump the queue with these lightweight carbon extras. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 doesn’t exactly need improving. "So addictive," we said, "you want to...
topgear.com
Toyota’s self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy
We got to see it in full-sideways action again earlier this year, but now we’ve got some really big news for you…. The self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy. Oh yes. Toyota has released a new video on YouTube to celebrate its latest collaboration – a video that helpfully explains that the toy will not drive or drift on its own, and that you’ll have to push it to get it sliding. Still, hours of fun to be had with toy cars isn’t there? Even better when they’re bewinged drift cars too…
topgear.com
Pothole leads to alternative dimension where TVRs work, scientists confirm
Comically large hole is actually entrance to a different plane of existence. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. A comically large hole in the ground thought to be a pothole...
topgear.com
The track-only Rodin FZero wants to be the fastest car on planet earth
V10-engined hybrid hypercar will cost £1.8m and aims to blow Red Bull’s RB17 out of the water. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A couple of months ago Red Bull announced it would build the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
topgear.com
Seat MÓ review: funky electric scooter tested in the UK
You know Seat. Purveyor of four-wheeled hits including the Leon, Ibiza and many more. Turns out it makes bikes, too. Electric ones. This scooter-style city bike hit the road at the end of last year: zero emissions, automatic gearbox and the equivalent power of a 125cc class scooter. All you need to ride it is to have successfully completed the CBT.
topgear.com
Mercedes SLR McLaren by MSO: GT icon gets new lease of life
Is the Mercedes SLR McLaren now officially ‘retro’?. On the cusp, we’d say. The SLR was the offspring of a tempestuous marriage, and appeared just as the two parties responsible were preparing to divorce. Mercedes wanted to stick close to its late Nineties Vision SLR concept and deliver some kind of Marvel Comics-style Super GT. McLaren was following the F1, an impossible feat, although no-one ever described the SLR as its successor. That would have been silly.
topgear.com
Follow your impulse: the CUPRA Born on a head-turning trip across the UK
Hear from renowned fashion designer Christopher Raeburn on innovative design, and watch Paris Dakar winning legend Jutta Kleinschmidt experience the Born at Dunsfold, the home of Top Gear TV. What is an advertisement feature?. Skip 0 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all...
I’m a car expert – there’s an easier way to use your turn signal that’s often overlooked
MOST drivers repetitively pull their turn signal up or down until the lever is in a locked position. But there’s an easier way to display which direction you’re heading. The next time it’s safe to swap lanes, try pulling your turn signal stalk with slight force. Applying...
topgear.com
There’s a new Lamborghini Urus coming, and it is already a Pikes Peak record holder
Lambo snatches the production SUV Pikes Peak record from the Bentley Bentayga. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Lamborghini has set a new Pikes Peak record for production SUVs, taking a camouflaged “yet-to-be-revealed new Urus model” up...
topgear.com
Ferrari’s recalling more than 23,500 cars because the brakes might not work
Do you have a Ferrari? Probably worth calling your local dealership. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. In terms of all-time puckering moments, discovering the brakes don’t work on your Ferrari has the potential to be quite a way up the list. And as some 23,500 Ferrari owners are in danger of finding that out for themselves, you won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari’s initiated a recall to remedy the problem.
topgear.com
New TG magazine out now: 75 years of Ferrari special edition
We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
topgear.com
This American Le Mans-winning Porsche RS Spyder is for sale
Welcome to the latest auction delicacy from the pricey end of the menu. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Endurance racing, by its very nature, is hard. Probably harder than any other kind of racing, to be...
topgear.com
Here are ten used cars for £10k we’ve found this week
You know you’re dealing with a decent chunk of change when you don’t just edge into Porsche territory, but stroll past entry-level engines, high-milers and Schrodinger’s MOT. You’re even into the better-looking, better-finished 987 generation, so all that’s left to do is revel in the sub-1300kg weight,...
topgear.com
Porsche beats Tesla: Taycan Turbo S sets new Nürburgring electric car lap record
A time of 7m 33s from ‘entirely standard production car’ beats the Model S Plaid’s 7m 35s. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s nothing “entirely standard” about an electric car that can hustle...
topgear.com
The new all-electric World Rallycross Championship cars have 680bhp
The FIA World Rallycross Championship will enter a new era this weekend, with 0-62mph sprints quicker than an F1 car. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Big news in the world of rallycross – the FIA World...
topgear.com
Here are nine Noughties supercars the Merc-McLaren SLR went up against
SLR – 1:20.9. The Enzo arrived before the SLR, and went about things... rather differently. Natural aspiration, mid-engined layout, an automated manual gearbox and a fighting weight some 300kg lighter than the McMerc made it a bona fide sports car compared to the super-GT nature of the SLR. Then again, you had to be personally invited to buy one by Ferrari, so somehow the SLR was easier to get...
Comments / 0