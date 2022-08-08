Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Monarch Butte…

Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14. Enjoy tribute bands saluting icons of the times including Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and Janis Joplin. Music starts at 4pm Fri & 2pm Sat-Sun. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three days — $35 for Fri, $50 for Sat, $75 for Sun or $150 for a three-day pass. The concert will be on the beach behind Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. For more info call 609-884-9565.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO