ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Bi-county agencies educate public on oral health, Medi-Cal

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7Ckh_0h9vtkLC00
Amelia, 2, brushes Happy Tooth’s teeth during the second annual Toothy Fairy Day on Saturday at the Yuba County Library in Marysville. The event was put on by the Bi-County Oral Health Advisory Committee as a way to raise awareness for oral health education. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City resident Brianna Abadilla celebrated Tooth Fairy Month with her two children on Saturday at the second annual Tooth Fairy Day, organized in part by the Bi-County Oral Health Advisory Committee.

Abadilla knows the importance of practicing good oral health and hygiene at a young age.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
Mountain Democrat

Major mistakes on homeless camp

You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Yuba City, CA
Health
City
Yuba City, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sutter County desperate for deputies as patrol vacancies add up

YUBA CITY -- It's a job where just about every call is critical, but Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes worries his department won't be able to answer all of them."We are at a point where if we lose more bodies, we will be in a state of crisis," Barnes told CBS13.The Sheriff says he has 17 vacancies on patrol, forcing him to cut services in investigations, court security and homelessness outreach."As an elected official and as the Sheriff of Sutter County, I take that to heart," said Barnes.His department is hardly alone. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has roughly...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Town of Loomis tries again to sell W&W Moulding property

For the third time in recent years, the town of Loomis is trying to sell and develop the vacant, four-acre Moulding property on Taylor Road in downtown Loomis. Loomis Town Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to release a request for proposal to develop the former lumber mill. Loomis town officials want to only sell the parcel to a developer who has a business plan that will enhance downtown.
LOOMIS, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medi Cal#Oral Health#Bi County
actionnewsnow.com

Two people are missing in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
YUBA CITY, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Woman and Ex Boyfriend Missing After Reno Trip

(Yuba City, CA) — Yuba City Police Department officials are helping a family look for a Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend. Family members said 28-year-old Janette Pantoja went on a day-long trip to Reno with Juan Almanza, who’s in his early 30s. Pantoja’s last text was to...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Someone is dumping dead fish in a Rancho Cordova creek

RANCHO CORDOVA - There's a smelly situation in Rancho Cordova. Someone is dumping dead fish from the ocean into a creek -- and it happened more than once.Kelli Silva was walking with her dog Monday near Morrison Creek when she caught the scent. "You could definitely smell it," she said. Then something seemed fishy. "With a light breeze, you might smell these fish before you can actually see them," said Morrison. "They're at the bottom of this embankment. About 20 pounds of ocean fish were dumped along the creek's edge, rotting in the hot summer sun. "It looks like someone may have been fishing...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest

Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Denied Parole. Daniel Bezemer to remain behind bars for vicious murder

Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole. Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003....
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise

A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom, El Dorado Hills firefighters snuff Palladio restaurant fire

Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Wednesday night. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. units from Folsom Fire Department and mutual aide units from El Dorado Hills were dispatched to...
FOX40

Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento.  But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area.  At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
125
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy