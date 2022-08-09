Bi-county agencies educate public on oral health, Medi-Cal

Amelia, 2, brushes Happy Tooth’s teeth during the second annual Toothy Fairy Day on Saturday at the Yuba County Library in Marysville. The event was put on by the Bi-County Oral Health Advisory Committee as a way to raise awareness for oral health education. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City resident Brianna Abadilla celebrated Tooth Fairy Month with her two children on Saturday at the second annual Tooth Fairy Day, organized in part by the Bi-County Oral Health Advisory Committee.

Abadilla knows the importance of practicing good oral health and hygiene at a young age.