Home to the National Forest Service’s only tropical rainforest, Puerto Rico is full of natural beauty, stunning tropical foliage, and of course — waterfalls. Both in and around El Yunque, Puerto Rico’s 29,000-acre tropical rainforest, are some of the most stunning waterfalls in the Caribbean and around the world. They range from easy wins just off the road to demanding hikes tucked far into the jungle, most of which are completely free to visit. Better yet, if you’re looking for a little adventure, the country offers dozens of adrenaline-inducing canyoning tours that let you experience the magic of these Puerto Rico waterfalls firsthand.

