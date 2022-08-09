Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Final 2 victims in Windsor Hills crash identified by family, friends: ‘I’m broken’
The last two people killed in the Windsor Hills crash have been identified by friends and family of the women. While their names have not been released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner, those who know Nathesia Lewis and Lynette Noble say the women were among those killed in the Aug. 4 multi-vehicle crash.
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
TripAdvisor Blog
Beyond Puerto Rico's beaches: 8 farms and haciendas to visit
Swap the sand for rum distilleries, farm-to-table dinners, sunflower fields, and more. Puerto Rico is commonly associated with beaches, but there’s so much more to do on the island than sunbathing and water sports. Those who leave the coast and venture inland are rewarded with unexpected finds like local farms and haciendas (ranches or large estates).
Why has it been so dry in South Florida? What to know as hurricane season ramps up
Aside from a few isolated downpours, the grounds of Palm Beach County have been significantly drier than normal this rainy season, but that's likely to change as peak hurricane season ramps up. Since May 15, rainfall in Palm Beach County is nearly 4 inches lower than normal for this time...
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
nypressnews.com
'Fire tornado' hits outskirts of Los Angeles as over 200 firefighters battle huge blaze
A huge fire tornado swept across part of California on Wednesday, August 11. Firefighters managed to get it under control but the state has been affected by serious fires in recent weeks. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
foxla.com
WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
nypressnews.com
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak
LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
matadornetwork.com
The 11 Best Waterfalls in Puerto Rico
Home to the National Forest Service’s only tropical rainforest, Puerto Rico is full of natural beauty, stunning tropical foliage, and of course — waterfalls. Both in and around El Yunque, Puerto Rico’s 29,000-acre tropical rainforest, are some of the most stunning waterfalls in the Caribbean and around the world. They range from easy wins just off the road to demanding hikes tucked far into the jungle, most of which are completely free to visit. Better yet, if you’re looking for a little adventure, the country offers dozens of adrenaline-inducing canyoning tours that let you experience the magic of these Puerto Rico waterfalls firsthand.
nypressnews.com
Two soldiers dead after weather-related incident during training exercise in Georgia
Two soldiers based at Fort Benning have died and another three have been injured following a weather-related incident in northern Georgia, officials said Tuesday. The Army at the time was conducting a training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellenc on Yonah Mountain, located near Dahlonega, an Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV.
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
nypressnews.com
Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse
A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
CBS News
Florida man bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming
MIAMI - An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in a lake near Tampa. It happened last Thursday at Lake Thonotosassa which is in Hillsborough County. Fire rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which dispatched a contracted trapper to the lake and is continuing to investigate the incident.
nypressnews.com
Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadia
An officer and two other people were shot in Arcadia. All three of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia. Authorities, including a SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened. According to the Los...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
nypressnews.com
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
