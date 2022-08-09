ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
TripAdvisor Blog

Beyond Puerto Rico's beaches: 8 farms and haciendas to visit

Swap the sand for rum distilleries, farm-to-table dinners, sunflower fields, and more. Puerto Rico is commonly associated with beaches, but there’s so much more to do on the island than sunbathing and water sports. Those who leave the coast and venture inland are rewarded with unexpected finds like local farms and haciendas (ranches or large estates).
AGRICULTURE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
foxla.com

WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
LINDEN, NJ
matadornetwork.com

The 11 Best Waterfalls in Puerto Rico

Home to the National Forest Service’s only tropical rainforest, Puerto Rico is full of natural beauty, stunning tropical foliage, and of course — waterfalls. Both in and around El Yunque, Puerto Rico’s 29,000-acre tropical rainforest, are some of the most stunning waterfalls in the Caribbean and around the world. They range from easy wins just off the road to demanding hikes tucked far into the jungle, most of which are completely free to visit. Better yet, if you’re looking for a little adventure, the country offers dozens of adrenaline-inducing canyoning tours that let you experience the magic of these Puerto Rico waterfalls firsthand.
TRAVEL
thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
nypressnews.com

Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse

A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS News

Florida man bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming

MIAMI - An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in a lake near Tampa. It happened last Thursday at Lake Thonotosassa which is in Hillsborough County. Fire rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which dispatched a contracted trapper to the lake and is continuing to investigate the incident.
FLORIDA STATE
nypressnews.com

Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadia

An officer and two other people were shot in Arcadia. All three of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia. Authorities, including a SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened. According to the Los...
ARCADIA, NY
nypressnews.com

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

