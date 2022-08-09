ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holland, PA

Lancaster Farming

Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center

LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
LEBANON, PA
bestfriends.org

Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA

When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch

The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
KEMPTON, PA
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley

Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
CBS Philly

Humane Society of the United States carrying out largest animal rescue ever

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Humane Society of the United States is carrying out its largest animal rescue ever. Four thousand beagles are being removed from a Virginia breeding operation that has been accused of violating animal welfare laws.The dogs are being sent across the country to animal shelters, including Brandywine Valley SPCA.Many of the dogs were set to be sold to labs for experiments."Four thousand is a big number and it's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out," Kitty Bloc, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs eventually into ever-loving homes."Brandywine Valley SPCA plans to take 20 of the beagles as early as Friday but won't be ready for adoption for a while.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Glenn, the dog!

YORK, Pa. — Glenn is a happy and energetic pit bull mix who is looking for his new family at the York County SPCA; he is also this week's furry friend. He's an athletic dog who loves to run around and play with toys. Glenn was found as a...
YORK, PA
Lancaster Farming

A Supreme Final Kutztown 4-H Dairy Show

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Tanner Davis was about 6 months old the first time he attended the Kutztown Fair dairy show. On Aug. 10, he showed his cows as a 4-H’er for the final time — and walked away with two supreme champion banners. Tanner’s Holstein heifer won...
KUTZTOWN, PA
abc27.com

‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA

