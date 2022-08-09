Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Image via Highland Orchards. Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine.
Lancaster Farming
Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center
LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
bestfriends.org
Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA
When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch
The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
susquehannastyle.com
5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley
Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]
It's time for new restaurant highlights. Lancaster has so much to offer when it comes to food, whether you're a picky eater or all about exploring cuisines and foods - there's something for everyone.
3 Diners Worth Trying in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Some weekends call for slow, lazy mornings. And what's better than heading out for breakfast during the am, not having to cook for yourself? I've found three diners in Lancaster that are worth a visit this season. Some are very popular locally and tend to fill up quickly.
Humane Society of the United States carrying out largest animal rescue ever
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Humane Society of the United States is carrying out its largest animal rescue ever. Four thousand beagles are being removed from a Virginia breeding operation that has been accused of violating animal welfare laws.The dogs are being sent across the country to animal shelters, including Brandywine Valley SPCA.Many of the dogs were set to be sold to labs for experiments."Four thousand is a big number and it's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out," Kitty Bloc, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs eventually into ever-loving homes."Brandywine Valley SPCA plans to take 20 of the beagles as early as Friday but won't be ready for adoption for a while.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Furry Friends with Glenn, the dog!
YORK, Pa. — Glenn is a happy and energetic pit bull mix who is looking for his new family at the York County SPCA; he is also this week's furry friend. He's an athletic dog who loves to run around and play with toys. Glenn was found as a...
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Independence Island and Bailey's Island are on the market: here's a brief history
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A pair of islands on the Susquehanna River have been put up for sale, according to TheBurg, Greater Harrisburg's community magazine. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island have hit the market for the first time in over a century, thanks to owners Robert and John Ensminger, whose family has had roots in Central Pa. since 1733.
Lancaster Farming
A Supreme Final Kutztown 4-H Dairy Show
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Tanner Davis was about 6 months old the first time he attended the Kutztown Fair dairy show. On Aug. 10, he showed his cows as a 4-H’er for the final time — and walked away with two supreme champion banners. Tanner’s Holstein heifer won...
abc27.com
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Comments / 0