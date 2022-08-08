Read full article on original website
Related
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Social media reactions to UF landing a commitment from 4-star DL Kelby Collins
The Florida Gators have landed their biggest commitment thus far in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Saturday afternoon when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins picked UF over finalists Alabama and Georgia. This commitment is huge in many ways for the Gators. First, the Gators add a Top100 talent to their class, on top of him being an elite talent on his now, he's also been a target at a position of need. Finally, the Gators go into the state of Alabama and pluck a target for the Crimson Tide, who their staff wanted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery 5-stars James Smith, Qua Russaw name top six
Alabama is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star edge Qua Russaw, the Montgomery (Ala.) Carver duo announced on Friday afternoon. The other schools involved include: Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. "I felt like it would be a good school to...
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Saturday scrimmage report
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
Boise State lands commitment from 2023 4-star Forward Andrew Meadow
When Leon Rice and his staff find someone they like, they don't waste much time in getting them on board. Take, for example, the Broncos newest commit, Andrew Meadow. Offered on July 31st, just 11 days before he makes his college choice. Whatever it is that the Bronco staff does,...
RELATED PEOPLE
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
Commit! Texas Tech lands Round Rock DL Ansel Nedore
Texas Tech landed one of the top defensive lineman recruits in Texas with Ansel Nedore's pledge, which he announced via social media Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound three-star recruit and Texas Top 100 prospect chose the Red Raiders over six other reported offers including Baylor, Houston, TCU, SMU, Texas and UTSA.
JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage
Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
Notes from USF's first fall scrimmage
Full report is linked here from USF's official website. - Ajou Ajou had a 60-yard touchdown catch from Timmy McClain that apparently had a ton of YAC yardage onto the end of it. Joey Johnston said Ajou bobbled the short pass, then secured it, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline to paydirt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says Thomas Harper is prepared for bigger role
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says senior safety Thomas Harper is prepared to see a greater role this season.
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutgers Basketball: Possible change for Reiber in 2022-23 season
Rutgers fans might get their wish. When big man Dean Reiber started draining 3 pointers last year, the forums lit up with the possibility of seeing Reiber playing alongside star center Cliff Omoruyi, not just backing him up. The fans might get their wish. “I have been working on a...
Kentucky crushes Carleton University to stay undefeated in the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats improved to 3-0 in the Bahamas with a dominant 118-56 win over the Carleton University (Canada) Ravens at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau Saturday. As John Calipari continued to evaluate his team alongside associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint from afar, newly hired assistant coach KT Turner served as Kentucky’s acting head coach Saturday.
Top247 2024 LB target Myles Graham sets decision date
A Florida Gators legacy target in the class of 2024 has set his decision date. Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham is set to announce his verbal commitment at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. His final list of schools included in the mix for him are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. The family ties to the Florida program run deep with the 2024 defender, as he's the son of former Florida great, and running back Earnest Graham.
Photos from WVU Football Fall Camp - Gallery #1
The time for WVU Football fall camp has come to a close. Or, it's close to it. Saturday marked the final day that media is (currently scheduled to be) allowed to watch practice, and it also marks the end of two weeks of preseason work. According to Head Coach Neal Brown, we're very quickly approaching the period where the Mountaineers will switch from "fall camp" and move into "preseason practice" mode, solidifying their two-deep, and preparing for the season opener against Pitt. To make sure we bring you the most complete coverage possible, EerSports sent photographer Zak Ranson out to catch some photos of the action. Here are a few of the shots of what he took.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0