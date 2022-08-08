The time for WVU Football fall camp has come to a close. Or, it's close to it. Saturday marked the final day that media is (currently scheduled to be) allowed to watch practice, and it also marks the end of two weeks of preseason work. According to Head Coach Neal Brown, we're very quickly approaching the period where the Mountaineers will switch from "fall camp" and move into "preseason practice" mode, solidifying their two-deep, and preparing for the season opener against Pitt. To make sure we bring you the most complete coverage possible, EerSports sent photographer Zak Ranson out to catch some photos of the action. Here are a few of the shots of what he took.

