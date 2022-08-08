It will soon be illegal in Seattle to discriminate against someone for seeking or receiving an abortion, part of the city’s efforts to preserve reproductive rights locally after federal protections were removed earlier this summer. In a pair of bills passed on Tuesday, the Seattle City Council made it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their actual or perceived pregnancy outcome and added a statewide misdemeanor charge for interfering with health care to the city’s code, hoping to minimize interference and harassment against those seeking care in the wake of the Supreme Court undoing decades-old constitutional protections over abortions in June. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO