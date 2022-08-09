ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

FBI searches Trump safe at Mar-a-Lago Club, former president says

By Devlin Barrett, Mariana Alfaro, Josh Dawsey, Jacqueline Alemany
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Comey
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Election Local#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The National Archives#The Justice Department#The White House
SFGate

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
MILITARY
SFGate

Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy