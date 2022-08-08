Read full article on original website
Related
Best drought tolerant plants: 14 varieties that will survive a very dry spell
Drought tolerant plants like sea holly, lavender and Californian poppy will see that you enjoy a cool and colorful floral display, even during a heatwave. They save on water and are great for wildlife in south-facing gardens
UK weather – live: Extreme heat warning begins amid ‘exceptional’ wildfire risk
A four-day warning for extreme heat is now in force across southern England and eastern Wales, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 36C this weekend.The Met Office will raise its Fire Severity Index to exceptional – the highest level – on Friday, affecting much of southern England and stretching as far west as Abergavenny in Wales by Sunday. The wildfire risk is already “very high” across much of England, Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said, adding that it will increase throughout the weekend.The chairman of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), Mark Hardingham, told The Telegraph that...
National Trust tells of bats in distress and water features drying up in heat
Charity says extreme conditions a ‘watershed moment’ and it is planning for long-term hot weather
Nature.com
The early arrival of spring doesn’t boost annual tree growth
Analysis of when and how fast temperate deciduous trees in North America grow suggests that the earlier onset of the growing season induced by climate change does not result in extra carbon sequestration from wood production. Cyrille B. K. Rathgeber ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7359-8320 0 &. Patrick Fonti ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7070-3292 1. Cyrille...
Comments / 0