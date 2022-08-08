Hey. You there. You with the 850 credit score. I see you flauntin’ that thing all over town like Mary-Kate Olsen’s banged-up Birkin. I get it. A solid credit score is key to building wealth, securing housing, and getting slightly less dismal car insurance rates. But the American credit scoring system is far from perfect—and there’s loads of evidence that it furthers systemic financial inequality in the US:

