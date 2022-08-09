Read full article on original website
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
According to the official Web site of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the status of his next COVID-19 statewide press briefing is listed as "to be determined" as of today, Friday, August 12. For the last several weeks, Justice has been holding the briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the...
DHHR Reports 1,023 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 116; State Deaths at 7,203
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Aug.11) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 566,420 with an increase of 1,023 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
