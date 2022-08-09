ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

According to the official Web site of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the status of his next COVID-19 statewide press briefing is listed as "to be determined" as of today, Friday, August 12. For the last several weeks, Justice has been holding the briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the...
