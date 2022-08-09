Read full article on original website
Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy preps for annual The Feast of the Assumption
CLEVELAND — Terry Tarantino said he has an appreciation for authentic Italian food as the owner of La Dolce Vita, right in the heart of Little Italy in Cleveland, at the corner of Murray Hill and Mayfield roads. “Instead of learning how to cook, I learned how to eat...
Feast of the Assumption and 18 other things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are plenty of reasons to get out of the house this weekend in Greater Cleveland. Festivals, concerts, fairs, galas, standup performances, art shows and more await. One of the biggest events will be the Feast of the Assumption, taking over the entire Little Italy neighborhood all weekend long.
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
Willoughby Hills Celebrates Rock N Roll Day
Willoughby Hills is presenting its first Rock N Roll Day event this year, taking place at its Community Center (35400 Chardon Road). Of course, there’s live music. Sumrada will be playing from 1-3pm with Ricky and the Rockets taking the stage @ 7-9pm. Rock N Roll Trivia will happen @ 130-3pm, and from 4-5:30pm, author Dave Schwensen will do a presentation “The Beatles in Cleveland” with rare footage.
Pianist Daniil Trifonov withdraws from Cleveland Orchestra Blossom program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A star guest soloist has withdrawn from his scheduled performance with the Cleveland Orchestra this weekend. Citing an acute arm injury, pianist Daniil Trifonov has withdrawn from Saturday’s program at Blossom Music Center, on which he had been slated to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
4 Places To Get Great Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
There are so many great diners in Greater Cleveland that serve delicious breakfast. Here are 4 of them, listed in no particular order (and this list is by no means exclusive!):
Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation
CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
thisiscleveland.com
48 Hours For The Classic Rocker
While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
Fox 8 viewers help photographer find elderly couple having ‘a blast’
A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.
THEATER REVIEW: “West Side Story” @ Porthouse Theatre by Roy Berko
In the fall of 1957, I had a mind-blowing experience. I saw the newly opened Broadway production of West Side Story. At the time, all I knew about the show was that it was based on Romeo and Juliet and it had opened to positive reviews two days before. I...
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M
The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
'In sickness and health': North Royalton couple reflects on a loving marriage tested by life's turmoils
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — "Sixty-five years and one day," Dave Fink says with a smile. That's how long Dave and his wife Pat have been married. You can plainly see their mutual affection in the way they look at each other, the way they hold one another. "We've had...
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
