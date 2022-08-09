ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!

(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Who Owns This Amazing Buffalo Bills Scooter?

You’ve never seen a ride quite like this. Sports fans have been decorating their vehicles for decades to show their love for their favorite team. The original way to express yourself with your car was by slapping on a bumper sticker. However, once we realized what a pain in the rear it was to take them off, we switched to removable vinyl decals. License plate holders, flags, seat covers, and washable window paint are other popular ways to show team spirit.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Enjoy Watching Free Movies With Your Family At Summer Series

Gather your family and enjoy free movie nights the rest of this summer with New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes. The first movie night in the series will kick off on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm. The movie nights will take place at several different locations in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Of The Best Rides At The Erie County Fair

There is so much to do at the Erie County Fair. You can just sit and be entertained...you can eat...or you can jump in on some of the best rides. They have a ton of rides there. Once again Strates Shows is providing the rides for the Fair and they've brought along 70 of their favorite rides, attractions, and concessions. So if you have a ride-all-day bracelet, where do you start first if you want to hit up the best of the best first?
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

