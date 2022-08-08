ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts

If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career. That won't be happening, though. Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady. Rodgers recently...
NBC Sports

Even Aaron Rodgers knows that Packers stock is worthless

I’ve long believed that Aaron Rodgers and I have more things in common than not. (Now that he’s kinder and gentler, that may no longer be the case.) Here’s one thing we definitely agree on: Packers stock is worthless. The topic emerged during Rodgers’s appearance on Pardon...
NBC Sports

Heart-wrenching playoff losses to 49ers still haunt Rodgers

The 49ers have developed a habit of ending the season of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, they've done it four times. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King in the latest "Football Morning in America" column. "... The 49ers game in 2013 hurts."
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear

Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
