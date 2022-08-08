Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts
If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career. That won't be happening, though. Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady. Rodgers recently...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest why he likes beating the Bears every year
Aaron Rodgers is public enemy no. 1 in Windy City because of the yearly heartbreak he and the Green Bay Packers bring to the Chicago Bears. However, don’t expect the iconic QB to feel any pity or regret. On the contrary, Rodgers finds joy in beating the Bears every...
NFL reveals how close Packers star Aaron Rodgers is to violating league’s drug policy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about his use of a hallucinogenic drink that he credits for recent success. The Packers star received the all-clear from the NFL to continue his use on Monday. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that the use of this drink would...
'They're Great Athletes': Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives Sound Approval Of Rookie Tackle Duo
Both rookies Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have the chance to start Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
Even Aaron Rodgers knows that Packers stock is worthless
I’ve long believed that Aaron Rodgers and I have more things in common than not. (Now that he’s kinder and gentler, that may no longer be the case.) Here’s one thing we definitely agree on: Packers stock is worthless. The topic emerged during Rodgers’s appearance on Pardon...
Heart-wrenching playoff losses to 49ers still haunt Rodgers
The 49ers have developed a habit of ending the season of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, they've done it four times. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King in the latest "Football Morning in America" column. "... The 49ers game in 2013 hurts."
Aaron Rodgers jabs 49ers, Raiders in podcast with Barstool Sports
Aaron Rodgers joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” and delivered a couple of quick jabs at the 49ers and Raiders while reminiscing about the 2005 NFL Draft.
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear
Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
Packers: Aaron Rodgers could be wrong about preseason take for one reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t see the value in playing a few preseason snaps, but that’s what led to criticism last season. Veteran status in the NFL often secures certain privileges such as “vet days off“, when many elder statesman of the league take an understandable break.
‘I was thinking about it’: Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals almost quitting football before college
Aaron Rodgers will go down in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pick up a football. A clear testament to this fact is how the Green Bay Packers superstar is still dominating the league at age 38. As it turns out, however, Rodgers almost didn’t even become...
Aaron Rodgers Says Use of Psychedelic Helped Him Earn Recent MVPs
Former Cal quarterback's experience with ayahuasca is not a violation of NFL policy, ESPN reports
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
