State assessment results presented to West Virginia Board of Education

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved state summative assessment results of student performance during its August meeting in Charleston. The state’s public school assessments include the West Virginia Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the WV Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. Results showed slight increases in proficiencies. However, they also provided evidence that significant work remains to increase student proficiency.
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia gets a new superintendent of schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools. The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday. Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was previously superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, […]
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
3 $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put toward their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives […]
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
State lawmakers, county officials discuss Amendment 2

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are looking for ways to attract business to the state, and one way is by asking voters for permission to amend the State’s Constitution. One of the amendment on the November 8th ballot, Amendment Two, has Raleigh County Commissioners and those in other counties worried about public schools […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
LEWISBURG, WV
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair

West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia DMV launches new REAL ID Headstart digital service

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that residents have a new, convenient option for getting IDs before the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The REAL ID Headstart service will allow applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents, and schedule appointments to obtain their REAL ID. The REAL ID service is available now on dmv.wv.gov.
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

According to the official Web site of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the status of his next COVID-19 statewide press briefing is listed as "to be determined" as of today, Friday, August 12. For the last several weeks, Justice has been holding the briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the...
