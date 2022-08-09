Read full article on original website
State assessment results presented to West Virginia Board of Education
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved state summative assessment results of student performance during its August meeting in Charleston. The state’s public school assessments include the West Virginia Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the WV Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. Results showed slight increases in proficiencies. However, they also provided evidence that significant work remains to increase student proficiency.
West Virginia gets a new superintendent of schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools. The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday. Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was previously superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, […]
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
3 $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put toward their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives […]
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million
(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
State lawmakers, county officials discuss Amendment 2
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are looking for ways to attract business to the state, and one way is by asking voters for permission to amend the State’s Constitution. One of the amendment on the November 8th ballot, Amendment Two, has Raleigh County Commissioners and those in other counties worried about public schools […]
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair
West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Meta turns on internet to thousands of homes, businesses in southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 13,000 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare and government offices in Logan and Mingo counties now have reliable internet access. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, joined West Virginia leaders Thursday afternoon to announce their network has been officially been turned on. The company has been working...
Bridgeport's Leslie Perine Appointed to West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses through June 30, 2025
Leslie D. Perine MSN, RN, is a nursing educator and graduate nurse specialist, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC). Having served as a nurse for more than 23 years, Perine has been appointed to the West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses for a term ending June 30, 2025. “Few...
West Virginia neonatal abstinence syndrome case to be heard by Mass Litigation Panel
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Lawyers who represent approximately 600 West Virginia children who were exposed to opioids while in the womb say they have now obtained a referral of cases to the West Virginia Judiciary’s Mass Litigation Panel. The panel consists of seven active or senor status circuit court judges who hear cases with the […]
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
DHHR Reports 1,023 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 116; State Deaths at 7,203
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Aug.11) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 566,420 with an increase of 1,023 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
West Virginia DMV launches new REAL ID Headstart digital service
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that residents have a new, convenient option for getting IDs before the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The REAL ID Headstart service will allow applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents, and schedule appointments to obtain their REAL ID. The REAL ID service is available now on dmv.wv.gov.
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
According to the official Web site of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the status of his next COVID-19 statewide press briefing is listed as "to be determined" as of today, Friday, August 12. For the last several weeks, Justice has been holding the briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the...
