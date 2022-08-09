Read full article on original website
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Chiefs returned to the playoffs last year going 4-7. They enter this season with a new head coach as Brent Rider comes back into the area to lead the pigskin program. Rider is excited about his offensive line and defensive line, and he hopes...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets
SUDAN, Texas (KCBD) - Despite going 2-8 last season, the Sudan Hornets made the Bi-District round of the playoffs. With many key players back and more experienced, Head Coach John Cornelius hopes the Hornets will be their best in 2022.
Top 2024 Guard Jamari Phillips Names Red Raiders in Final 6
Texas Tech Red Raiders Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Red Raiders news as Texas Tech looks to improve on an already impressive class
Texas Tech Hoops Secures Visit with Elite 7-Foot Prospect
The Red Raiders are looking to persuade one of the best big men in the class of 2023.
Bulletproof backpacks are on shelves ahead of Lubbock school year
LUUBOCK, Texas — Bulletproof backpacks might be on the school supply list for some and Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock sells them. Lone Star Shooting Sports told Everythinglubbock.com that, unfortunately, they sell these types of backpacks because it has been in demand the last few years. “They’re rated Level 3A, which is good for […]
KCBD
Red Raider Defense makes rap song ‘Strap Up’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Red Raider defense have written a rap song “Strap Up” and made an elaborate music video for it, which includes fire shooting up on the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. Krishon Merriweather, Marquis Waters and Dimitri Moore made the song to...
KCBD
82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo kicks off Aug. 11
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The 82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo starts Thursday, Aug. 11 and goes through Sunday, Aug. 13. The event hosts rodeo contestants, fans and musicians from all over. The UPRA Sanctioned rodeo has been awarded top honors in the past as a contestant-favorite destination and has also...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
KCBD
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lady Raider basketball coach Marlene Stollings reached a settlement with Texas Tech University and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt this week, ending the civil case that claimed discrimination, fraud, defamation and breach of contract after she was fired. The claim was dismissed “with prejudice” meaning it...
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
KCBD
Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
KCBD
Holding on... to a chance of rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street. “I just have to […]
KCBD
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Scotty 2 Hotty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scotty 2 Hotty, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 4-year-old Carolina dog who’s been at the shelter for four months. Staff says he is very well-mannered and is great on a leash. Scotty is a gentle giant and loves to relax. He is extremely easy going and would love a family that enjoys big dogs!
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Moana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pocket pitty who’s been at the shelter for four months. Staff says she is very patient and quiet. She does well with kids and dogs of any size. Moana is sweet and would make a great family dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
