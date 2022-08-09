ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ropesville, TX

KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Chiefs returned to the playoffs last year going 4-7. They enter this season with a new head coach as Brent Rider comes back into the area to lead the pigskin program. Rider is excited about his offensive line and defensive line, and he hopes...
CROSBYTON, TX
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets

SUDAN, Texas (KCBD) - Despite going 2-8 last season, the Sudan Hornets made the Bi-District round of the playoffs. With many key players back and more experienced, Head Coach John Cornelius hopes the Hornets will be their best in 2022.
SUDAN, TX
KCBD

Red Raider Defense makes rap song ‘Strap Up’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Red Raider defense have written a rap song “Strap Up” and made an elaborate music video for it, which includes fire shooting up on the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. Krishon Merriweather, Marquis Waters and Dimitri Moore made the song to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo kicks off Aug. 11

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The 82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo starts Thursday, Aug. 11 and goes through Sunday, Aug. 13. The event hosts rodeo contestants, fans and musicians from all over. The UPRA Sanctioned rodeo has been awarded top honors in the past as a contestant-favorite destination and has also...
POST, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Holding on... to a chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Scotty 2 Hotty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scotty 2 Hotty, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 4-year-old Carolina dog who’s been at the shelter for four months. Staff says he is very well-mannered and is great on a leash. Scotty is a gentle giant and loves to relax. He is extremely easy going and would love a family that enjoys big dogs!
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Moana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pocket pitty who’s been at the shelter for four months. Staff says she is very patient and quiet. She does well with kids and dogs of any size. Moana is sweet and would make a great family dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LUBBOCK, TX

