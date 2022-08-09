Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Commissioners to assess data from ballot review
The Butler County Commissioners intend to assess information gathered from their review of ballots from a few county precincts at its Wednesday meeting. Since the review began July 27, the recount of the Butler City 4-1 precinct has been completed and the review of the Donegal Township precinct was expected to be completed Thursday.
cranberryeagle.com
Mars continuing programs to address learning loss
ADAMS TWP -- The Mars Comet Club and Reading Rockets after-school programs, intended to combat learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic and help catch up students who may have fallen behind, will return for another year at Mars Area School District. Comet Club, which provides reading and math assistance to...
cranberryeagle.com
County vote-count review finds 1 discrepancy in 2 precincts selected
One discrepancy has been found in 2020 election ballots from two of the three precincts selected for the county’s review of vote-counting procedures, and the review could come to an end without reviewing ballots from the third precinct. Since the review began July 27, the recount of ballots from...
cranberryeagle.com
BC3 to introduce 3 STEM programs this fall
Butler County Community College’s three new programs this fall are within its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics division and include two intended to lead to a doctor of pharmacy degree from Duquesne University. Expanded Duquesne University-track programs in biological science and in chemistry will join existing BC3 transfer programs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
cranberryeagle.com
Triathletes defend national title
ZELIENOPLE — Get Fit Families’ youth triathlon team recently completed another busy summer of travel and competition. And as usual, it was worth it. Get Fit Families — based out of Zelienople — sent 60 athletes from its youth and junior triathlon team to West Chester, Ohio, recently for the USA Triathlon Zone 3 Youth and Junior National Championships. GFF won the age group national championship last year and repeated that honor this time around.
cranberryeagle.com
Parish Family Festival back after two years
CRANBERRY TWP — This year’s Parish Family Festival at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, will feature a number of firsts. It’s the first festival in two years, with the previous events in 2020 and 2021 being canceled by COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first festival...
cranberryeagle.com
Crews work to clean up diesel spill in Adams Twp.
ADAMS TWP — County officials and a private environmental cleanup company are working to address a diesel leak in Breakneck Creek in Adams Township. The leak was discovered Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hutchman Road and Clay Avenue. Tim Llewellyn, Adams Area Fire District chief, along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cranberryeagle.com
Animals fetch record sums at Farm Show livestock auction
As Kylie Burke led her pig around the show arena, tears filled her eyes when the bids started coming in well over market value. In the end, her 275-pound swine sold for $42 per pound, breaking the record of $41 per pound. Two bidders combined their offers of $21 per pound to help Burke attain this feat.
cranberryeagle.com
Humane Society takes in four rescued beagles
Normally, the Butler County Humane Society takes in stray animals from the community. But recently four dogs came from more than six hours away to be sheltered by the organization. The Humane Society in Connoquenessing Township now has four 8-month-old male beagles that were just a few rescued last month...
cranberryeagle.com
Closing Time
CRANBERRY TWP — Mars was on the verge of seeing its 4-run lead slip away and having to play a fifth and deciding game in its Eagle County League baseball semifinal series against the Captains. The team needed someone to shut the door on the Captains’ rally. Enter...
cranberryeagle.com
Another Shot
CRANBERRY TWP — It wasn’t a dominant start for Lake Pry, but it led Cranberry Township back to a very familiar place. He walked five and allowed six hits, but most importantly, he minimized damage against the Space Cowboys in Cranberry’s 3-2 victory in the fifth and deciding game of an Eagle County League baseball semifinal series at North Boundary Park Wednesday night.
Comments / 0