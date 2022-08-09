Elizabeth Ann Ziegler, 78, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Born Aug. 27, 1943, in Carlisle, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Gladys Baer. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was full of life and made friends wherever she went. Elizabeth loved her flowers and when she was able to, she enjoyed bowling. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO