Gallatin County Commissioners vote to put mill levy on November ballot
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous vote the Gallatin County Commissioners passed a resolution to place a mill levy of up to nine mills to fund the Gallatin County Rest Home on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Nine mills would raise, at the fiscal year 2022 value, $3,933,459 annually.
Multi-vehicle crash closes both lanes on Highway 287 near Cameron
BELGRADE, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is closing both lanes Highway 287 at mile-marker 28 south of Cameron Friday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook there are detours set up on Highway 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade, and I-15 to eastern Idaho. Drivers are asked to avoid...
