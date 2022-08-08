It was a joy to read “Digging Up a piece of Hyde Park History.” I grew up at the Neighborhood Club and University Church, and John and Carol Ramey were mentors. There was such broad community support for the Club in those days, as reflected in the Herald's coverage of The Pied Piper fundraiser in March of 1959. I recall as well the strong community support for other HPNC fundraisers, such as Pancake Day, the Ice Cream Social and the Christmas Tree Sale. And it was not just the Club that enjoyed such support. At the height of the settlement house era, neighborhoods all across Chicago and in most other cities had a community facility such as the Neighborhood Club that featured educational, recreational and social programs for all ages, with the surrounding neighborhood providing substantial financial and volunteer support. Many factors contributed to the end of this era. Ironically, one of those factors was the development of government and foundation grants. Receiving such grants is great as long as the money is flowing, but agencies that become too dependent on this source of revenue are out of luck when government and foundation priorities change and the revenue stream dries up. In the meantime, the agency has spent less time developing financial and other support in the neighborhood. Thus, when the grants are hard to come by, the agency sometimes dies, and the neighborhood that it once served is much the poorer because of the agency's demise. Who taught me this? Well, John Ramey; drawing, I'm sure, upon his experience with the demise (noted in your article) of the Greater Cincinnati Federation of Settlements and Neighborhood Centers in 1969. The lesson here is that it behooves HPNC and those neighborhood centers that remain to constantly nurture their community ties in regard to fundraising, seeking volunteers, public relations and, most importantly, serving the community in a multitude of ways. I continue to support the Neighborhood Club financially, even though I moved out of Hyde Park 50 years ago. I encourage all of the Herald's readers to do likewise. Thanks again for the piece on Mr. Ramey and his treasure trove of Hyde Park Heralds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO