Small Cheval opens, with mural of Donny Hathaway overlooking patio
The much-anticipated Hyde Park Small Cheval has opened at 1307 E. 53rd St., with burgers, fries, milkshakes and a liquor license. It's the fifth one in the city and the first on the South Side. Complementing the business's spacious patio abutting Nichols Park is a mural of Chicago soul legend...
'Priscilla Queen of the Desert' rolls along merrily
The main reason to see “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave., is to relish more than two-dozen period pop hits cleverly repurposed to fit the 2006 musical's slim plot. The second reason is the outlandish costumes, but more on those later.
Hyde Park Stories: Lessing Statue
Near the corner of 55th Street and Cottage Grove Ave., a statue of Gotthold Ephraim Lessing (1729-1781) gazes across an empty lawn. The turf was once a formal rose garden, part of a large botanical complex. A low wall around the perimeter defined the space. A thick stand of trees and flowering shrubs screened the garden from the Cottage Grove traffic. Paths led south through a formal hedge to the Washington Park Conservatory with its sunken flower garden where 32 formal flower beds formed a giant starburst.
Hannah Hayes remembered as a champion for students and teachers at memorial service
Friends and family held a memorial on Saturday afternoon for Hannah Hayes, a beloved Hyde Parker who was killed in a hit-and-run in early July. The 62-year-old “daughter of the South Side” was a writer, teacher, activist sibling, wife and mother. At the memorial, more than 100 people gathered to share the impact Hayes had on their lives, and recount her fight for the South Side’s public schools. The service was held in Jessie “Ma” Houston Park, across from Reavis Elementary, 5001 S. Cottage Grove Ave. — the school into which Hayes had invested much of her time.
Michael McGuire, longtime owner of Supreme Jewelers, dies at 77
Michael A. McGuire of Hinsdale, 77, predeceased by his wife, Frae McGuire and his son, Matthew McGuire. He is survived by his daughter Reagan Pittman, his partner, Deborah Davis, and many loving friends and family members, including his brothers and sisters Margaret Burns (James), Martin McGuire (Georgeanne), David McGuire (Rose), Kathleen Burd (Lawrence), and Agnes Radtke (Scott), and many nieces and nephews.
Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King
“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
R&B singer Jeremih grand-marshaling ‘22 Bud Billiken Parade on Aug. 13
The 93rd-annual Bud Billiken Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 39th Street, running down King Drive to Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard. Jeremih, a graduate of Morgan Park High School who has had three Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, is this year's grand marshal. He will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the parade and festival.
Jennette Schermerhorn Rader, Regenstein librarian and birder, dies at 93
Jennette Schermerhorn Rader died peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Jennette, (nee Jennette Ives Schermerhorn) was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 12, 1929. She completed a bachelor's degree at Duke University, North Carolina and received a Masters in Library Science from Rosary College, Illinois and a Masters in Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois.
Readers react to Herald merger
We've been subscribers since we moved to Hyde Park from New York in 1983, and HP being a special and unique community, we greatly value a weekly that focuses almost exclusively on our area. It's great that the merger makes it that much more likely that the HPH will continue to be viable into the future.
Nancy Rubins, renowned sculptor, installs new piece at the Point with help from city
Framed against the sky with the lake in the distance, a new sculpture just north of Promontory Point appears to explode into a vortex of metallic animals bound together by wire. Large enough to walk under or around, the sculpture’s limbs take on different forms from every perspective. Nancy...
Online registration for local Park District fall programs opens Aug. 9
Most Chicago Park District fall programs will run from Sept. 12 through Dec. 11, and online registration for activities at the parks in and around Hyde Park opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Children’s and teenagers’ activities include basketball at Nichols, Kennicott and Jackson parks; ballet at Washington...
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
14 area nonprofits win CityArts Program grants
Nonprofit arts organizations in and around Hyde Park won 14 of the 280 CityArts Program financial grants the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) gave out this year. Recipients include Diasporal Rhythms, 4301 S. Ellis Ave.; the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave.; Intonation...
The neighborhood club, a Hyde Park treasure
It was a joy to read “Digging Up a piece of Hyde Park History.” I grew up at the Neighborhood Club and University Church, and John and Carol Ramey were mentors. There was such broad community support for the Club in those days, as reflected in the Herald's coverage of The Pied Piper fundraiser in March of 1959. I recall as well the strong community support for other HPNC fundraisers, such as Pancake Day, the Ice Cream Social and the Christmas Tree Sale. And it was not just the Club that enjoyed such support. At the height of the settlement house era, neighborhoods all across Chicago and in most other cities had a community facility such as the Neighborhood Club that featured educational, recreational and social programs for all ages, with the surrounding neighborhood providing substantial financial and volunteer support. Many factors contributed to the end of this era. Ironically, one of those factors was the development of government and foundation grants. Receiving such grants is great as long as the money is flowing, but agencies that become too dependent on this source of revenue are out of luck when government and foundation priorities change and the revenue stream dries up. In the meantime, the agency has spent less time developing financial and other support in the neighborhood. Thus, when the grants are hard to come by, the agency sometimes dies, and the neighborhood that it once served is much the poorer because of the agency's demise. Who taught me this? Well, John Ramey; drawing, I'm sure, upon his experience with the demise (noted in your article) of the Greater Cincinnati Federation of Settlements and Neighborhood Centers in 1969. The lesson here is that it behooves HPNC and those neighborhood centers that remain to constantly nurture their community ties in regard to fundraising, seeking volunteers, public relations and, most importantly, serving the community in a multitude of ways. I continue to support the Neighborhood Club financially, even though I moved out of Hyde Park 50 years ago. I encourage all of the Herald's readers to do likewise. Thanks again for the piece on Mr. Ramey and his treasure trove of Hyde Park Heralds.
Two women, four hands, one piano: Daon Duo charms
Folks who enjoy piano recitals know that there is always an extra dollop of excitement when the program is for “piano fourhands.” Two musicians at one piano means twice as many fingers on the keyboard, twice as many feet to depress the pedals, and half as much real estate on the bench.
Broken Arrow Riding Club cowboys to ride down Midway this Saturday
Hundreds of urban cowboys—with horses in tow—and enthusiasts will return to Washington Park this Saturday, July 30, for Broken Arrow Riding Club’s annual High Noon Ride and Picnic. The all day event, now in its 33rd year, will kick off at 7 a.m. near the National Guard...
'Fences' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar' bring raw emotional power
August Wilson is universally praised for his poetic language, but the main strength of American Blues Theater's production of “Fences” is its raw emotional power. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, which premiered in 1985 as part of Wilson's “American Century Cycle” exploring the 20th-century African American experience decade by decade, is set in mid-1950s Pittsburgh. It revolves around Troy Maxson (Kamal Angelo Bolden), a 53-year-old man so embittered by his encounters with racism that he creates a toxic environment for everyone around him.
Chicago Torture Justice Center celebrates 5th year in new Woodlawn home
On Wednesday, July 27, the Chicago Torture Justice Center, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave., hosted a dinner for formerly incarcerated men and women who served prison sentences after being tortured and forced to sign confessions for crimes they did not commit. The torture was carried out under the direction and command of disgraced Chicago Police commander Jon Burge.
A new musical, '1619: The Journey of a People,’ commemorates 400 years of Black history
A new musical, “1619: The Journey of a People,” begins with the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to Point Comfort, Virginia on August 20th, 1619. From there, “1619” creator Ted Williams III, along with a crew of Hyde Parkers, take audiences on a journey through American history.
Introducing our new reporter, Zoe Pharo
We’re excited to announce Zoe Pharo as the Herald's new staff reporter. Zoe has written for In These Times, Little Village and Chapel Hill Magazine. We asked Zoe a few questions about how she entered journalism, what she’s excited for in the role and how you can reach her with questions or story ideas.
