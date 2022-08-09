Truth be told, there's nothing really groundbreaking about wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers—unless you're Lady Gaga. It's exactly what she wore on a hot day in New York this week (she's in town for a tour stop at MetLife Stadium). If you know anything about her you know that one of the things she's known for (aside from her immense talent) is her highly creative, risk-taking wardrobe. So to see her wear a casual outfit is honestly a bit shocking, but not in a bad way. There are no 7-inch platform shoes or avant-garde dresses in sight, but why would there be when she's walking from a car to a building? Her outfits when she's in the public eye are a form of performance art, so it's understandable that she'd just want to be comfortable when she's off-duty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO