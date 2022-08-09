Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid Just Made Birkenstocks Look So Fresh With This Simple Outfit Idea
Gigi Hadid's laid-back style and Birkenstocks go hand in hand, so it wasn't surprising to see her wearing them the other day in New York. They're the ultimate throw-on-and-go summer shoes (spoken by someone who does so nearly every day). But they're not the freshest shoes on the market, which is more than okay. That said, Hadid made them look fresh with her impeccable yet effortless outfit.
Anne Hathaway Just Wore Short Shorts and Flats in the Most Effortlessly Chic Way
Out of all of summer's basics, shorts are easily the trickiest to style. Really, your options are to go the conservative route with a longer, Bermuda-style pair or opt for short shorts, which usually means a choice between athletic shorts and cut-offs. But this week, Anne Hathaway took a cue from her Devil Wears Prada persona and thought up another option that effortlessly merged the elegance of a longer short with the length of a shorter one. Even better, she paired it with low-key sandals and Valentino's next It bag.
I Know, I'm Sad Too, But These 9 Fall Trends Are Officially on Their Way Out
As much as I'd like to keep every single item I've ever owned for the rest of my days, my life in New York City simply doesn't allow for it. I have, at best, 500 square feet to work with, and while clothes, shoes, and bags take up 99% of my thoughts every day, I don't particularly want them to own that much space in my apartment too. So, to compensate, I have to cycle out my wardrobe—minus basics, of course—a lot. And with fall fast approaching, I'm gearing up for yet another refresh.
I'm French and Live in L.A.—7 Simple Outfits You'll Spot Me in This Summer
As a fashion editor, it’s basically ingrained into the job to follow what the fashion crowd is wearing on Instagram—and as you can imagine I follow a lot of stylish ladies. Since I’m a francophile at heart and live in L.A., one fashion girl I particularly love to follow for her effortlessly cool style is Jen Azoulay. The L.A.-based French fashion influencer's chic ensembles strike the perfect balance of nonchalant French cool, mixed with west coast ease, and exude a vintage-inspired aesthetic that hits my eye just right. She has a simplicity in her style but her outfits always look interesting and fresh.
I Tried On 21 Dresses From Reformation, Zara, and H&M—These 11 Made the Cut
While we may have already started talking about fall here at Who What Wear, I'm certainly in no rush to cast aside summer. I'm still enjoying the long weekend days by the pool and reveling in the warm summer evenings—Aperol spritz in hand. Luckily here in L.A., we've got...
Selena Gomez Single-Handedly Brought Back Bermuda Shorts on Her Italian Vacay
While I'm hunched over on my laptop, Selena Gomez is living her best vacation life. No doubt celebrating her recent 30th birthday, Gomez is currently galavanting around Italy wearing some super chic clothes. Photographed on the island of Capri, she wore Lapointe's Sequin Crop Top ($690) and High-Waist Sequin Bermuda Shorts ($950).
This Editor-Favorite Nordstrom Brand Just Added a Ton Of New Items—15 I'm Eyeing
I check Nordstrom almost an unhealthy number of times per day, scouring the retailer's new arrivals like a hawk in search of cool finds to share (and of course, snag for myself). But rather than going through thousands of pieces every time, I often will zero in on brands that I know make chic, on-trend clothes and shoes on a consistent basis. One such brand is Open Edit, one of Nordstrom's newer in-house brands that successfully combines expensive-looking styles with affordable prices. And as luck would have it, today's search through Nordstrom.com came up with a ton of new arrivals from Open Edit, all of which are just waiting to be snatched up.
Lady Gaga Wore a Casual Sneaker Outfit, and It's so Relatable
Truth be told, there's nothing really groundbreaking about wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers—unless you're Lady Gaga. It's exactly what she wore on a hot day in New York this week (she's in town for a tour stop at MetLife Stadium). If you know anything about her you know that one of the things she's known for (aside from her immense talent) is her highly creative, risk-taking wardrobe. So to see her wear a casual outfit is honestly a bit shocking, but not in a bad way. There are no 7-inch platform shoes or avant-garde dresses in sight, but why would there be when she's walking from a car to a building? Her outfits when she's in the public eye are a form of performance art, so it's understandable that she'd just want to be comfortable when she's off-duty.
I Commute to NYC and Walk 10,000 Steps Each Time—These Shoes Help Me Do So
As someone who's commuted to NYC since college, I've become an expert at figuring out what shoes are actually comfortable. There have been too many instances where I've had blisters from running after a train or sore feet after a long day of work. It's been six years of making the trek from the suburbs to the city for me, and after falling prey to a lot of trendy yet painful shoes, I've finally narrowed my collection down to five styles I can always rely on.
These $60 Heels From Nordstrom Just Went Viral on TikTok—Now I Want All 8 Colors
It was an opening line catchy enough to make me stop my mindless scrolling through TikTok: "I'm convinced that I just found the most elite pair of high heels for under $60." Yep, that'll do it. A TikToker named Maddie posted her video yesterday and it's quickly garnered over 50,000 views (and counting). As for the comments, some are saying that they, too, own the shoes and love them, while others are eager to purchase them ASAP.
16 New Arrivals That Set the Scene for West-Coast Chic
The coastal aesthetic has been top of mind this summer, but the truth is it's been around longer than a season. It's a classic look made up of core basics that continuously outlast buzzier trends with shorter shelf lives, and West Coasters have been nailing it for years. For example, remember when we all dressed like checkerboards a few years back? Coastal Californians would never. Instead, they always opt for these core pieces: loads of denim, high-quality basics, and throw-on-and-go dresses that instantly create a polished look. Chances are these priority items all come from AG, a California heritage brand that's setting the standard for sustainable, high-quality wardrobe staples. So if you're into this coastal vibe, keep scrolling for the 16 pieces that will last longer than just one trend cycle.
It's Only August, But I Am Already Losing It Over These 32 Fall H&M Items
It can often be difficult for me to stay present, but I try to enjoy and savor every moment during the summer. I was doing a pretty good job this year until I came across all the new fall products at H&M. Despite the massive heat wave in Los Angeles right now, I was somehow unable to resist the urge to add every sweater on the site to my shopping cart. The assortment of new fall finds at this affordable retailer has me itching for the shift of the season, but until then, I'll just start my cool-weather shopping a little earlier.
Urban Outfitters Has the Best Baggy Pants in the Game—Now They're All 25% Off
As much as I'd like to keep sales news to myself to ensure my favorite pieces don't sell out, I consider it part of my duty as a fashion editor to share. So when I noticed that Urban Outfitters—the king of the oh-so-popular baggy pants trend—is offering 25% off every single pair of pants, I knew I had to write up a story.
16 Chic Home-Décor Items From Nordstrom That Have My NYC Studio Ready for Fall
I know it's only August, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't ready for fall. As a homebody, I love adding a seasonal vibe to my space, and warm lighting, soft textures, and comforting candles are currently on my mood board. Pumpkin ceramics and artificial fragrances are taking a back seat this year. No shade to the classics, but as someone who lives in a New York City studio that lacks storage, I'm looking for items I can put on display all year round. As always, Nordstrom's home-décor section is making it difficult to narrow down my fall purchases. Keep scrolling for all the luxe blankets, earth-toned glassware, and cozy scents that are getting me in the feels for the next season.
Hailey Bieber's Viral "Glazed Donut" Manicure Is So Easy to DIY—Here's How
With Hailey Bieber making them an integral part of her brand, one thing is for sure: Glazed doughnuts have crossed my mind more than ever this summer. First, “glazed donut” skin took 2022 by storm thanks to the release of Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode, which is all about giving your skin a dewy, “glazed” finish. Now, there’s another sugar-inspired trend from Bieber that has the beauty world in a choke hold: “glazed donut” nails.
I Played Dress-Up in Prada's New Store—See the Looks I'm Still Fantasizing About
Ask 10 fashion editors which pieces make up their dream summer wardrobes, and all of them will include at least one item from Prada. Whether it's a trending raffia tote bag or a pair of logo slides, the brand's accessories are on everyone's wish list. But as Who What Wear senior editor Kristen Nichols will tell you, Prada's accessories are just the beginning, which is why I knew she'd jump at the chance to visit the brand-new location in the Hamptons to try on all her dream summer looks.
Meet Lisa Bühler, The Creator Behind Lisa Says Gah
“In a world of fast fashion, our goal is to have a home for the artists of the industry.” A company with a powerful ethos and a fabulously quirky name, Lisa Says Gah has become a beloved haven for independent designers and those keen on fashion discovery. And to answer the question we’re all thinking — yes, Lisa is a real person, and yes, she is saying “Gah.” Meet Lisa Bühler, the passionate founder and CEO of the company, who has quite literally been saying “Gah” for the last decade or so. Used as a term of endearment rather than distaste, Bühler coined the phrase to determine which pieces were worthy of your wardrobe. Bühler founded Lisa Says Gah in 2014 with the mission to create an e-commerce platform where independent designers, sustainable fashion, and high-quality materials could live in harmony.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Wants to Change How You See TV and Film
“How can anyone think this kid is not cool when she pulls up to school like that?” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan asks adamantly during our Zoom call back in June. The star of Netflix’s dramedy Never Have I Ever has a bone to pick with the show’s creators. While the beloved BFF trio of Devi Vishwakumar, Fabiola Torres, and Eleanor Wong—affectionately referred to as the UN—are technically high school outcasts, their meticulously curated outfits paint a different picture entirely. One could argue Devi’s looks alone are a masterclass in mixed prints. “It’s the biggest plot hole,” Ramakrishnan laughs. She does have a good point. The show’s ensembles, curated by costume designer Salvador Pérez, continue to be a source of inspiration for many—the actress included.
