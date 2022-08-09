ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide

Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge Guide

The Pokemon Go Bug Out Event has brought with it the debut of some brand new Pokemon to the game, as well as new raids and encounters. There is also a tailored Collection Challenge available, demanding you catch certain Pokemon, and evolve others. Check out this page for a comprehensive breakdown to ensure you complete this challenge and earn the limited-time rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game

IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available

Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Areas#Guns#Video Game#Agents#Kay
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

In this IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide we will list every achievement and trophy including all the secret ones. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck our your trophy cabinet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Edgeguarding Guide: How to Edgeguard in MultiVersus

Edgeguarding is not unique to MultiVersus but is a widely used technique in platform fighters. The main reason why edgeguarding works in platform fighters is because, unlike traditional fighting games, platform fighters are ruled by percentages and stocks. This can result in both players getting creative to eliminate each other's stocks and win the game as quickly as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Cult of the Lamb complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through all four major dungeon areas found in Cult of the Lamb, as well as detail miniboss and boss strategies against the Bishops. Cult of the Lamb's campaign consists of four main regions to Crusade through, each...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Loose Ends

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Loose Ends. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Destroy evidence of the spy network, and assassinate the key...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Why It’s the Best Time to Get Into Fighting Games - Beyond 762

On this week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mitchell Saltzman to talk about the latest news in the world of PlayStation, and the excitement of EVO and why it’s the best time to get into fighting games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Road 96 Wiki Guide

John is a truck driver with a CB radio sweetheart in Road 96. Road 96 features some interesting... characters. With would-be-maybe killers, a famous journalist, hacker, cop and others, there's always something interesting going on.
CARS
IGN

Suspicious Minds

This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Suspicious Minds," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter. Don't...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IGN

The Wild Boys

This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Wild Boys" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Enjoy The Silence

This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Enjoy the Silence," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

The Pursuit of Happiness

This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Pursuit of Happiness," which features John and his truck. You'll need to complete this chapter in order to make your eventual escape across the border. Don't forget to mind your stamina bar, which you can increase by resting, eating, or...
JOHN
IGN

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 10 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 weekly quest for week 10 have released and the players are getting into it. Fortnite weekly challenges are a great way to gather some XP, this XP is then used towards progressing tiers in the Battle Pass. The further you progress in the battle pass, the rewards and skins get even better. This weeks challenges aren't particularly difficult, and players will be able to solve them with ease. Lets check out Fortnite Season 3 Week 10 Quests below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Darkwood Boss - Leshy

Leshy is the first Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Darkwood area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Leshy, detail each of his attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking him down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cult of the Lamb Wiki Guide

Anura is the second region you'll Crusade through in Cult of the Lamb following Darkwood. This section of the guide will help you with the requirements to unlock Anura, detail the various rooms and enemy types you'll encounter, as well as provide strategies to defeat the minibosses and reach Heket, the second Bishop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

This page contains a complete list of every sword that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are swords built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy