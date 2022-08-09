Read full article on original website
coastriverbusinessjournal.com
Seaview Mobil Station: New owner takes the reins
SEAVIEW — A former California resident is finding peace of mind in Pacific County as the new operator of a peninsula gas station. In June, Adam Nagi, 30, became the manager at the Seaview Mobil Station, 3909 Pacific Ave. From Stockton to SeaviewOriginally from Yemen, Nagi, 30, moved to...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
Chronicle
Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service
The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?
Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
Homeless Camp Cleared in Chehalis; Twin Transit Plans Potential E-Transit Station
An eviction notice was recently served to a homeless encampment on private property near the park and ride on Main Street in Chehalis, next to Interstate 5 Exit 77, by the property’s owners. The move came after one homeless individual moved their belongings from behind the business on the...
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
Chronicle
Longtime Employee to Become the New Owner of Centralia's Bill & Bea’s Drive-In
For 24 years, Tonya Hagan has worked at and managed Centralia’s iconic Bill & Bea’s Drive-in. Now, she is going to own it. Come Sept. 1, current owners Jill and Denny Greene will be retiring and handing the reins over to Hagan. “It’s been a long run, but...
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?. Maybe some people are stuck in the elevator. When I worked at Saint Joe’s the fire department would help people that were stuck elevators.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 11, 2022
• HERBERT EUGENE YANTIS, Chehalis, died Aug. 4 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 13. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. • EVELYN I. COTHREN, 84, Winlock, died Aug. 5 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
knkx.org
Coastal Washington tribe completes first free-standing tsunami refuge in North America
There is a new option to escape a tsunami if you’re on the southwest coast of Washington when the Big One strikes. The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe on Friday dedicated a 50-foot tall evacuation tower in Tokeland, Washington. Tribal leaders and the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the new tsunami refuge platform should be an example and inspiration for other vulnerable coastal communities.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
This is going to be our guy? Seriously?
I’m genuinely curious as to how he “voted” for JHB? Kent lived in Maryland until 2019 and in Portland until a few months ago. Says he wants good paying jobs but is vocally anti union.
Chronicle
DNR Helicopters, Firefighters Knock Down South Thurston County Brush Fire Before It Threatens Structures
West Thurston Fire Authority Chief Robert Scott told The Chronicle Thursday afternoon that a brush fire in Grand Mound had been halted by around 3:15 p.m. after a swift response by firefighters and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopters. The fire, which was located south of 183rd Avenue Southwest in...
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
kmun.org
State files lawsuit against RV park owners
ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
