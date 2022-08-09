ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coastriverbusinessjournal.com

Seaview Mobil Station: New owner takes the reins

SEAVIEW — A former California resident is finding peace of mind in Pacific County as the new operator of a peninsula gas station. In June, Adam Nagi, 30, became the manager at the Seaview Mobil Station, 3909 Pacific Ave. From Stockton to SeaviewOriginally from Yemen, Nagi, 30, moved to...
SEAVIEW, WA
97 Rock

Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service

The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
TOLEDO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Toledo, WA
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?

Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Toledo Real Estate#Geocoordinates#Nwmls
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 11, 2022

• HERBERT EUGENE YANTIS, Chehalis, died Aug. 4 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 13. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. • EVELYN I. COTHREN, 84, Winlock, died Aug. 5 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CHEHALIS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
knkx.org

Coastal Washington tribe completes first free-standing tsunami refuge in North America

There is a new option to escape a tsunami if you’re on the southwest coast of Washington when the Big One strikes. The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe on Friday dedicated a 50-foot tall evacuation tower in Tokeland, Washington. Tribal leaders and the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the new tsunami refuge platform should be an example and inspiration for other vulnerable coastal communities.
TOKELAND, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
kmun.org

State files lawsuit against RV park owners

ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
ILWACO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy