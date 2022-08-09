Read full article on original website
Donald “Don” Peters
Donald “Don” Peters, 77, of Pickering, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital. Don was born on December 2, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to Cyrus W. and Jettie J. (Claycomb) Peters. He was a 1962 graduate of North Nodaway High School. He was a farmer and retired from Energizer Battery in Maryville. He was a member of the Maryville Church of Christ. Don loved farming, family, and God. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying nature and wildlife.
Blanche Ross
Funeral services for 98-year-old Blanche Ross of Bethany will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Foster Cemetery, New Hampton. Open visitation starts at 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Archie James “Jaybird” Rardon
Archie James “Jaybird” Rardon – age 83 of Polo, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dalton Rardon Scholarship in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Polo Community Church in Polo (600 Main St. Polo, MO 64671). The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM, the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. Friends may call after 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital
One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County
Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide
GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
East Fork Lodge Lost In Friday Morning Fire
A fire which reportedly began in a pool house eventually spread and destroyed the East Fork Lodge northwest of Albany early Friday morning. The Albany Fire Department received a call at 2:40am and observed the pool house fully involved at the time of arrival. The fire had also spread to the south end of the main lodge at the arrival time. Firefighters were challenged to find an access point to deal with the fire at the main lodge. Both the Albany and Stanberry fire departments responded to the call and provided resistance of the fire, but could not save the main lodge.
Vandalism in Trenton parks a hot topic at Trenton Park Board meeting
Vandalism in Trenton parks was discussed at the Trenton Park Board meeting on August 10th. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the lower bathrooms at Moberly Park were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. New fixtures were installed to replace those that were destroyed. The bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were...
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Health department official inspects food establishments
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected established over the month of July. Non-criticals: A few flies around. Non-criticals: Direct contact between food and ice. No sanitizer kit available, corrected on site. Truckers Delight, East side of square: Nodaway County Fair. Inspection date: July 14. Criticals: Unlabeled spray...
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested in Clinton County on Warrant Wednesday
(PLATTSBURG, MO) A Kansas City, Kansas man arrested in Clinton County on outstanding warrant Wednesday morning. Dejaun M. Ponds, a 30-year-old who was wanted on a misdemeanor traffic warrant originally from Clinton County, was arrested just after 10 A.M. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was also cited with...
Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover
Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
Two-Vehicle Accident in Gentry County Results in Serious Injuries
An accident in Gentry County late Thursday afternoon sent one of the vehicle's occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 in the afternoon as 52-year old Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound on Isaac Miller Trail, 3 miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway and his visibility was reduced. The front driver's side of Mercer's vehicle struck the front driver's side of a vehicle operated by 29-year old Albany resident Skylar Hamilton.
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
Eagleville couple held in death of child
Eagleville, MO: An Eagleville man and woman are being held in Harrison County Jail on child abuse and neglect charges following the investigation of the death of a two-year-old child on July 31, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. How useful was this post?. Click on a star...
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County
A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
