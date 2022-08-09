Read full article on original website
Donald “Don” Peters
Donald “Don” Peters, 77, of Pickering, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital. Don was born on December 2, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to Cyrus W. and Jettie J. (Claycomb) Peters. He was a 1962 graduate of North Nodaway High School. He was a farmer and retired from Energizer Battery in Maryville. He was a member of the Maryville Church of Christ. Don loved farming, family, and God. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying nature and wildlife.
Blanche Ross
Funeral services for 98-year-old Blanche Ross of Bethany will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Foster Cemetery, New Hampton. Open visitation starts at 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Savannah’s Rodgers Takes Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
A market lamb from Dent County proved to be a natural in the showring, winning Grand Champion at the 120th Missouri State Fair Thursday. The 147-pound Natural Colors lamb was exhibited by Preslie Strader, a sophomore with Salem FFA. Strader said the breed wasn’t the only thing natural about the lamb that led her to the Sale of Champions.
Two-Vehicle Accident in Gentry County Results in Serious Injuries
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An accident in Gentry County late Thursday afternoon sent one of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 in the afternoon as 52-year old Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound on Isaac Miller Trail, 3 miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway and his visibility was reduced. The front driver’s side of Mercer’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of a vehicle operated by 29-year old Albany resident Skylar Hamilton.
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County
A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
East Fork Lodge Lost In Friday Morning Fire
A fire which reportedly began in a pool house eventually spread and destroyed the East Fork Lodge northwest of Albany early Friday morning. The Albany Fire Department received a call at 2:40am and observed the pool house fully involved at the time of arrival. The fire had also spread to the south end of the main lodge at the arrival time. Firefighters were challenged to find an access point to deal with the fire at the main lodge. Both the Albany and Stanberry fire departments responded to the call and provided resistance of the fire, but could not save the main lodge.
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested in Clinton County on Warrant Wednesday
(PLATTSBURG, MO) A Kansas City, Kansas man arrested in Clinton County on outstanding warrant Wednesday morning. Dejaun M. Ponds, a 30-year-old who was wanted on a misdemeanor traffic warrant originally from Clinton County, was arrested just after 10 A.M. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was also cited with...
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
NCMC To Offer YouTube Class For Content Creators
North Central Missouri College will offer a community education course on creating content, connecting, and increasing subscribers on the social media platform YouTube. Missouri YouTubers Meet-Up is a free course for anyone thirteen years or older. The session will be on August 16th from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton, MO. Attendees should be aware the session will be filmed, and they could be featured on YouTube. Registration is required.
NWMSU Announces Presidential Search Input Sessions
MARYVILLE, MO – Community members, Northwest Missouri State alumni and students will have an opportunity to provide input for the presidential search process. John Moore, the chair of Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents and the University’s Presidential Search Committee announced that the 15-member search committee will conduct a series of 50-minute sessions later this month.
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
More I-35 Ramp Closures Announced For Next Week
As part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35, crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Monday, Aug. 15. The resurfacing project extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
