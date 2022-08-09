Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan could be a top beneficiary of CHIPS Act, auto industry insiders say
LANSING, Mich. — As President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act - or CHIPS Act - this week, investing $52 billion into made-in-American semiconductor manufacturing, Michigan lawmakers declared the legislation a victory for the state. “The new CHIPS Act is a big deal for us in Michigan,”...
WWMT
DeVos-backed education proposal submits 520k signatures to advance in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — The group behind a signature-gathering effort that would affect hundreds of thousands of Michigan children, says it turned in the required signatures to the state on Wednesday. "Let MI Kids Learn" says it wants to give Michigan parents more "educational freedom" by allowing tax-deductible donations to...
WWMT
Michigan's longest yard sale stretches more than 180 miles along US 12
Edwardsburg, Mich. — It's back for its 19th year!. This nearly 2 decades old tradition brings sellers and buyers together along US-12. Michigan's longest yard sale that stretches from New Buffalo to Detroit returns for another year. A yard sale more than 180 miles long. Sellers looking to unload...
WWMT
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
WWMT
West Michigan school districts look to fill teacher positions amid nationwide shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The school year starts in just a few weeks, but a nationwide teacher shortage is leaving districts across the country scrambling to find staff. Job sites for schools in West Michigan showed many teacher vacancies. In Calhoun County, Battle Creek Public Schools had 34 teacher position...
WWMT
Lyme disease cases on the rise in the U.S, healthcare professionals say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lyme disease is the most common tickborne disease in the United States and cases are rising across the nation and in Michigan. Deer ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and for some the first sign is a red, round bulls-eye...
WWMT
Fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation, Drug Enforcement Administration says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has continued its efforts to keep illegal drugs off the street, saying fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation during a visit to West Michigan on Thursday. Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans aged...
WWMT
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
WWMT
Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
WWMT
Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
WWMT
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
WWMT
17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun at Walmart
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a family with a gun in the Walmart Store in Comstock Township. During a confrontation around 6:30 p.m. , the suspect threatened a family with a small, black handgun, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies. While deputies were...
