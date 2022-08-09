ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

