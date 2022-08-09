ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Full moon tonight! Some fun facts and the best time to view it.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Tonight is August's full moon! It's called the Sturgeon Moon, named after the large number of this type of fish found in the Great Lakes of North America this time of year. Male sturgeon fish have a life span of 55 years, while females can live up...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot

Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Smithfield Bacon Festival to create road closures in Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The annual Smithfield Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Early voting in August primary races begins Saturday

NEW YORK — Early primary voting begins Saturday, August 13th and will run until Sunday, August 21st, ahead of Primary Day on Tuesday, August 23rd. U.S. and State congressional races will be on the ballot. New York had to divide Primary Day into two separate days due to delays in redrawing congressional district maps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

EEE virus detected in bird-biting mosquitoes in Madison County

SULLIVAN, N.Y. — The Madison County Health Department has announced it has detected the county's first mosquito pool to test positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. The sample was collected August 3, 2022 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan, the health...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
#New Yorkers
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cicero: Esta Safety Park Drag Strip

CICERO, N.Y. — There’s a place in Cicero that’s perfect for those with a need for speed, a spot where you can go fast: The Esta Safety Park Drag Strip. The drag racing park was created in the late 1950s for car clubs to have a place to race safely and legally.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County Legislator addresses Attis ethanol plant causing strong odor

PULASKI, NY — Neighbors of Oswego County have been complaining since 2020 about the smelly odor coming from the Attis Biofuels Plant in the town of Volney. One of those neighbors is Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia who has brought this topic to the attention of the legislature before but did it again at the meeting they held Thursday afternoon.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse firefighters respond to fourth major apartment fire in a month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One person is displaced from their home after Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire at the Jamesview Apartments on Tuesday. After receiving a call around 11:40 a.m., firefighters arrived at 1025 James Street to the two-story, brick apartment building with smoke billowing out from the left side of the building, the fire department said. According to authorities, firefighters performed searches in the apartment, looking for the location of the fire and possible victims.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
cnycentral.com

Syracuse WR Devaughn Cooper is college football's 'mega senior'

SYRACUSE — When Devaughn Cooper first put on a college uniform in 2016, he didn't expect to be doing to same thing in 2022. Before arriving at Syracuse in 2021, the LA native had stints at Arizona and UTEP, suffering season-ending injuries at both schools. Add in the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and you get a Cooper. A 23-year-old entering his 7th season of college football. "I love football, and this is my last chance to make something happen." Watch to learn more about his football journey.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

'@ Your Service': Immunization Awareness Month

CORTLAND, NY — Susan Jewett is a Physician Assistant with the Guthrie Medical Group Cortland West Road practice. Susan reminds patients August is Immunization Awareness Month & gave Kara Conrad a few tips to helping parents of school aged children stay on track. Susan recommends your child see their...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Former SU hoops stars teaming up to coach local youth

Former Syracuse University Basketball players Eric Devendorf and Mookie Jones are teaming up to coach a new Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball League. Devendorf says the ED23 HOOPS AAU Basketball Program will start practicing this month, with tournaments starting in the fall. "We will have both a boys and girls...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash

Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

