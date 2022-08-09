Read full article on original website
Full moon tonight! Some fun facts and the best time to view it.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Tonight is August's full moon! It's called the Sturgeon Moon, named after the large number of this type of fish found in the Great Lakes of North America this time of year. Male sturgeon fish have a life span of 55 years, while females can live up...
Munjed's to debut at NYS Fair this year with hommus shake, more Middle Eastern treats
Geddes, NY — Munjed's has been in Central New York for nearly four decades but will be making its debut at the NYS Fair this year. "It's good exposure," said Sammer Essi, Owner of Munjed's. "Even after 38 years we still bump into people that ask 'How long have you been there?'"
Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot
Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
Breeze Airways to begin weekly nonstop flights from Syracuse to Tampa, Florida in November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Breeze Airways will launch a year-round, non-stop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) beginning in fall 2022, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) announced Wednesday. The weekly service will begin on Saturday, November 19. “We are excited to see Breeze...
Smithfield Bacon Festival to create road closures in Downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The annual Smithfield Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee...
Early voting in August primary races begins Saturday
NEW YORK — Early primary voting begins Saturday, August 13th and will run until Sunday, August 21st, ahead of Primary Day on Tuesday, August 23rd. U.S. and State congressional races will be on the ballot. New York had to divide Primary Day into two separate days due to delays in redrawing congressional district maps.
Syracuse artist's asphalt art chosen to transform City Hall plaza into community space
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the winning community artist who will help transform the former driveway in front of Syracuse City Hall into a vibrant and welcoming pedestrian plaza on Friday after encouraging neighbors to vote on their favorite asphalt art designs in July. The winning...
EEE virus detected in bird-biting mosquitoes in Madison County
SULLIVAN, N.Y. — The Madison County Health Department has announced it has detected the county's first mosquito pool to test positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. The sample was collected August 3, 2022 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan, the health...
What you need to know about Red Flag Gun Laws that can one day save lives
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on Red Flag Gun Laws on Friday, a way law enforcement agencies around the state can file protection orders against a suspicious person with a gun who’s considered a threat to themselves or the public. "Way...
Your Town Cicero: Esta Safety Park Drag Strip
CICERO, N.Y. — There’s a place in Cicero that’s perfect for those with a need for speed, a spot where you can go fast: The Esta Safety Park Drag Strip. The drag racing park was created in the late 1950s for car clubs to have a place to race safely and legally.
Oswego County Legislator addresses Attis ethanol plant causing strong odor
PULASKI, NY — Neighbors of Oswego County have been complaining since 2020 about the smelly odor coming from the Attis Biofuels Plant in the town of Volney. One of those neighbors is Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia who has brought this topic to the attention of the legislature before but did it again at the meeting they held Thursday afternoon.
Syracuse firefighters respond to fourth major apartment fire in a month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One person is displaced from their home after Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire at the Jamesview Apartments on Tuesday. After receiving a call around 11:40 a.m., firefighters arrived at 1025 James Street to the two-story, brick apartment building with smoke billowing out from the left side of the building, the fire department said. According to authorities, firefighters performed searches in the apartment, looking for the location of the fire and possible victims.
NYS Police looking to identify remains of woman found in Otsego County
TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after the discovery of unidentified human remains found in a remote area in the Town of Morris, Otsego County. Troopers say the remains are an adult female, about 4’9” to 4’11” tall. The woman...
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
Syracuse Police Chief addresses shootings and crimes in Armory and Hanover Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is responding publicly to recent crime in the Downtown Syracuse area, specifically in Armory and Hanover Square, a popular weekend hangout spot for many. On Thursday, Syracuse Police released a statement on its Facebook page saying it recovered three guns, arrested 59...
Syracuse WR Devaughn Cooper is college football's 'mega senior'
SYRACUSE — When Devaughn Cooper first put on a college uniform in 2016, he didn't expect to be doing to same thing in 2022. Before arriving at Syracuse in 2021, the LA native had stints at Arizona and UTEP, suffering season-ending injuries at both schools. Add in the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and you get a Cooper. A 23-year-old entering his 7th season of college football. "I love football, and this is my last chance to make something happen." Watch to learn more about his football journey.
'@ Your Service': Immunization Awareness Month
CORTLAND, NY — Susan Jewett is a Physician Assistant with the Guthrie Medical Group Cortland West Road practice. Susan reminds patients August is Immunization Awareness Month & gave Kara Conrad a few tips to helping parents of school aged children stay on track. Susan recommends your child see their...
NYS, Park Police in Oswego County searching for stolen Parks and Recreation vehicle
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police along with the state Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreation maintenance vehicle they say was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the Town of Richland in Oswego County on Tuesday, August 9.
Former SU hoops stars teaming up to coach local youth
Former Syracuse University Basketball players Eric Devendorf and Mookie Jones are teaming up to coach a new Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball League. Devendorf says the ED23 HOOPS AAU Basketball Program will start practicing this month, with tournaments starting in the fall. "We will have both a boys and girls...
13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash
Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
