Manhunt suspect arrested by law enforcement
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The subject of a multi-agency manhunt was captured and arrested on Friday. 23-year-old Kaleb Coleman was taken into custody on Maurine and Central Freeway by Wichita Falls police officers, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff David Duke said he wanted to thank...
Health district extends immunization clinic hours
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has extended the immunization clinic hours in preparation for the back to school rush. In addition to regularly scheduled clinic hours, the immunization clinic is offering extended clinic hours as follows:. Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8-11:30...
Daniels Road to see partial closure for repairs
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County officials said part of Daniels Road near Burkburnett will be closing on Wednesday. Crews will be replacing the asphalt on the Daniels Road bridge, and the road will be closed to thru traffic from I-44 to SH 240. County officials expect to reopen the...
Veterans, community members gather for funeral of homeless veteran
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans and community members came together Friday morning to give one final salute to a Wichita Falls veteran who passed away recently. US Army Private First Class Casey McCain was a homeless veteran, something that veteran organizations are saying is an issue in Wichita County that needs to be fixed.
