Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part Two
This post is the second in a two-part series that reveals the high schools that have produced the most Texas Longhorn football lettermen in that program’s history, from its beginning in 1893 through the 2021 season. To read Part One, you can click this link. To recap, these rankings...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
newschannel6now.com
Special Olympics Texas Area 9 gearing up for Hotter’N Hell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cyclists are also gearing up for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred and that includes riders for Special Olympics Texas Area 9. This organization represents the Special Olympics region of Wichita Falls. Members have been riding in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred for the past 10 years, and they’ve been preparing for the past few months as they look forward to the 25-mile endurance race.
Downtown WF road closures during Hotter’N Hell weekend
The four-day event for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sheppard AFB murals
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a collaboration that brought two new student-made murals to Sheppard Air Force Base. It was a semester-long project that...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
newschannel6now.com
‘Real to Reel’ exhibit to showcase Texoma cinematic history
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A one-of-a-kind exhibit is coming to the Museum of North Texas History for its annual regional museum network exhibition. The theme is Real to Reel, North Texas in Limelight and it will highlight cinematic history in the region. 12 area museums will be showcasing their...
newschannel6now.com
Volunteers needed for Hotter’N Hell Hundred
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is right around the corner and your help is needed to make this annual event a success. It’s one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation, and it brings in thousands of riders from across the globe to Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
Hot into early Next Week Before a Break
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise up close to 100 or above by the weekend, lasting into next week. Humidity will be low with a nice breeze and high fire weather. A stronger front arrives later next week with a nice drop in temperatures along with some rain chances.
newschannel6now.com
Zena and Zane are looking for their forever homes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about two dogs named Zane and Zena. They about three months old and are...
Twitch trend leads to large WFPD response on Wenonah Ave
A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon.
newschannel6now.com
Another cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with generally clear skies.
fox34.com
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
newschannel6now.com
Base Camp Lindsey teams up with organizations to help veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One entity that is working toward getting veterans off the street is Base Camp Lindsey. They are still in the process of opening their veteran housing building, needing construction on the interior to be done as well as money to afford the cost, but in the meantime they are still finding ways to help veterans by teaming up with other organizations as part of the veteran coalition.
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road. Forest service...
365traveler.com
24 SPECTACULAR WATERFALLS IN TEXAS YOU CAN’T MISS
Despite being one of the states known as a generally hot, dry place, Texas has a surprising number of magnificent waterfalls. The Lone Star State is home to some beautiful waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed. During your next trip to Texas, make time to see one of these awesome...
newschannel6now.com
Thunderstorm chances continue on Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have another 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 100. Thursday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Farmers Market Association, Downtown Development ready to move on
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmers Market Association has announced it’s new home after not being able to reach an agreement with Downtown Wichita Falls Development. The association is moving a few blocks away from the downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 8th and Ohio streets. Starting Aug. 20, there will be two farmers markets in the downtown area.
bowienewsonline.com
Two more county schools join the four-day week schedule
Two more Montague County school districts will be moving to the four-day school week this year with teacher retention and recruitment the driving forces for this change. Gold-Burg and Montague Independent School Districts join Prairie Valley ISD, which enters its second year of the four-day week. While other county districts have not formally gone to four-days, they are all using different methods to get a shorter week in some fashion while still getting the required 75,600 minutes for students.
newschannel6now.com
Backdoor Theatre previews The Great American Trailer Park Musical
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre cast members previewed The Great American Trailer Park Musical on Wednesday. Cast members described the show as being about “love and life in a trailer park and the complications that kind of happen when those things mix together.”. The show will start...
