The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
TheWrap

Wendy Williams Promises Return With New Podcast

Wendy Williams is promising a return to the spotlight with her new podcast, titled “The Wendy Experience.” In a promo for the series on Instagram, she wrote, “Trust me I will be back!”. The former daytime TV host teased the upcoming release with a brief clip depicting...
TheWrap

Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
TheWrap

Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7

This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
TheWrap

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cleans Up in Emmy Writing Category — and Clocks Another Win for Diversity

This story about Stefani Robinson and “What We Do in the Shadows” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” isn’t one of the more high-profile nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but it is a powerhouse in the writing category. Two years ago, when the FX series was nominated for its second season, it grabbed a remarkable three of the seven nominations in the category; this year, it joins “Barry” as the only show with two noms, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso” have one.
TheWrap

Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal

Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
TheWrap

Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)

Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
TheWrap

‘Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches’ First Look: See Alexandra Daddario as the Heiress to a Powerful Family (Photos)

Alexandra Daddario is a woman about to learn family secrets in just-released first look photos from AMC’s “The Mayfair Witches.”. In the AMC series, Daddario plays Rowan, a neurosurgeon who will soon find out about her influential witch lineage. In one of the first look photos, she stands on a porch alongside Harry Hamlin, who plays the patriarch of said family, Cortland Mayfair.
TheWrap

‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQIA+ Stories

“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 home run hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
TheWrap

‘Squid Game’ Creator Talks Emmy Noms and Show’s Global Success: ‘I’m Still Stunned at Times’

A version of this story about Hwang Dong-hyuk and “Squid Game” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s been a little less than a year since the debut of Netflix’s smash hit “Squid Game,” and only from this distance are people beginning to understand the true scope of the show’s influence and registering that even if the series wasn’t the best of the season — which it very well might be — it was certainly the most important.
