Stephen Colbert Invades ‘Severance’ and Turns It Into ‘The Office’ (Video)
‘Steve C’ sure comes off a lot like the host of ‘The Colbert Report’ if you ask us. The world depicted on Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” is already pretty bleak, but as it turns out, it could be even bleaker — all you need is the biggest jerk version of Stephen Colbert dropped into the madness.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Wendy Williams Promises Return With New Podcast
Wendy Williams is promising a return to the spotlight with her new podcast, titled “The Wendy Experience.” In a promo for the series on Instagram, she wrote, “Trust me I will be back!”. The former daytime TV host teased the upcoming release with a brief clip depicting...
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney
Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7
This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
Anne Heche’s ‘Girl in Room 13’ Still Set for September Debut on Lifetime
Anne Heche’s “Girl in Room 13” is still set for a September debut on the Lifetime network, the movie’s creatives and Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming at Lifetime, confirmed during the network’s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
HBO Max’s ”Original Sin“ debuts alongside Amazon’s ”Paper Girls“ and Netflix’s ”Uncoupled“ and ”Keep Breathing“ in this week’s rankings. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cleans Up in Emmy Writing Category — and Clocks Another Win for Diversity
This story about Stefani Robinson and “What We Do in the Shadows” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” isn’t one of the more high-profile nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but it is a powerhouse in the writing category. Two years ago, when the FX series was nominated for its second season, it grabbed a remarkable three of the seven nominations in the category; this year, it joins “Barry” as the only show with two noms, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso” have one.
Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal
Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
Brian Tyree Henry to Star in Ridley Scott-Directed Series ‘Sinking Spring’ for Apple TV+
Brian Tyree Henry has found his post-“Atlanta” television role. The actor will star in “Sinking Spring,” a new Apple TV+ series from writer Peter Craig and director Ridley Scott. Based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode series will follow “long-time Philly friends...
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
‘Rogue Agent’ Film Review: Bizarre Real-Life Con Drama Delivers Superficial Thrills
With a significant number of Americans in the dangerous sway of a well-disseminated illusion, any stories that help us understand the psychology behind believing a con artist, and why such lies work, become a little more valuable in this day and age. The tale of British sociopath Robert Freegard’s wreckage...
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)
Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
‘Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches’ First Look: See Alexandra Daddario as the Heiress to a Powerful Family (Photos)
Alexandra Daddario is a woman about to learn family secrets in just-released first look photos from AMC’s “The Mayfair Witches.”. In the AMC series, Daddario plays Rowan, a neurosurgeon who will soon find out about her influential witch lineage. In one of the first look photos, she stands on a porch alongside Harry Hamlin, who plays the patriarch of said family, Cortland Mayfair.
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQIA+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 home run hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
‘Fall’ Film Review: Heights-Driven Thriller Successfully Maintains Its Grip
Like a provisions-packed knapsack, a good deal of emotional backstory gets shoved into the first half-hour of “Fall” before it traps two female climbers 2,000 feet above the ground in a remote stretch of desert for the rest of its running time. Will that friendship be tested? Of...
‘Squid Game’ Creator Talks Emmy Noms and Show’s Global Success: ‘I’m Still Stunned at Times’
A version of this story about Hwang Dong-hyuk and “Squid Game” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s been a little less than a year since the debut of Netflix’s smash hit “Squid Game,” and only from this distance are people beginning to understand the true scope of the show’s influence and registering that even if the series wasn’t the best of the season — which it very well might be — it was certainly the most important.
Mark Ruffalo Admits Acting as the Hulk With CGI ‘Can Be a Little Dehumanizing’
Mark Ruffalo has been playing The Incredible Hulk in Marvel movies for over 10 years now, and in that time he’s found his way around a motion capture suit. But in an interview Thursday, he admitted that acting within CGI can be “a little dehumanizing at times.”. Ruffalo...
