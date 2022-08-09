Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball picked 9th in GPAC preseason poll
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Jamestown tallied 115 points and was picked first in the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Jimmies garnered six of the twelve first place votes. Midland, was picked second in the poll with 111 points and...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College announces 33rd Hall of Fame class
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Eight individuals and two teams are among the 33rd class to join the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame during a reception and banquet held in conjunction with Hastings College Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Athletic Hall of Fame induction begins with a social...
KSNB Local4
Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Teen Mental Health Struggles. Updated: 20 hours ago. Local4 News at 6. Grand Island firefighter recovering from motorcycle...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic football looking for another successful season
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Day two of football practice for area high schoolers continued on Tuesday ahead of the new fall season. It is no secret that the Stars have success out on the field, making an 11-1 run last year and a trip to the Semi-Finals. “We tell these...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football tabbed 8th in GPAC, Franzen optimistic for season
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2022 season. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. This is the second year that all GPAC schools will compete in football with the addition of Mount Marty last season.
KSNB Local4
Clements introduced as Hastings College AD, maintains commitment to GPAC
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College officially introduced Chris Clements as its new Athletic Director Wednesday, as the former Broncos women’s soccer coach returns to the school in a new capacity. “The long-term goal is to help lead and help instill a desire and a culture of winning,” Clements...
KSNB Local4
'The Wall That Heals' memorial in Kearney through Sunday
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind...
KSNB Local4
Aurora football claiming ‘championship or bust’ aspirations
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It has been a bittersweet last two season for Aurora football. The Huskies made it to the Class B State championship game in 2020 and 2021, but finished runner-up both times. A loss to Elkhorn was followed by a defeat to Bennington, leaving the Huskies with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
KSNB Local4
Oregon Trail Rodeo adding ranch bronc riding
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings is adding a new event this year. Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo August 19-20, held at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a...
News Channel Nebraska
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High features new face in principal’s chair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School will be under new leadership after the school hired a new principal over the summer. Jeff Linden is a Lexington native and previously served as the Secondary Principal at Southern Valley Schools in Oxford for the last four years. For Jeff, the decision to come to Hastings wasn’t a hard choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Hastings High School new principal
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local4 News at 6. Grand Island firefighter recovering from motorcycle crash. Updated: 11 hours...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
KSNB Local4
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting
Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash. Staying healthy while kicking off a new school year. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT. Are you ready for the new school year? Well...
KSNB Local4
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
KSNB Local4
Teen Mental Health Struggles
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Updated: 6 hours ago. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in...
KSNB Local4
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
KSNB Local4
New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
Comments / 0